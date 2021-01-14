Hailey Baldwin Gets Soaking Wet While Bottomless In Nothing But A Sparkly Bra

Hailey set pulses racing while pantsless.

Hailey Baldwin, also known by her married name of Hailey Bieber, ditched the bottoms for a high-fashion shot posted to Instagram this week. The star showed some skin in the January 12 upload, a glamorous photo from her new campaign for Versace, which saw her wear nothing but a sparkly bra top as she covered her modesty with a bag.

Hailey was soaking wet and posed in front of a plain gray background. Her drenched locks stuck to her tanned décolletage and shoulders from underneath a number of necklaces, including a bright pink solid choker.

The model rocked a bold, bedazzled bra with sparkly gold cups that plunged low at the chest. It featured thin chain straps and a thick piece of bright yellow material around her waist with a red and light blue frill that sat above her navel to highlight her flat tummy and impressive abs covered in water droplets.

Hailey flaunted her toned arms in the revealing look and tensed her muscular left arm while holding the purple accessory over her bottom half, exposing part of her left hip as she proved she was sans underwear.

Her blemish-free skin glowed and she gave the camera a sultry look with her lips pursed. She accessorized with several large rings and two beaded bracelets.

In the caption, the Drop The Mic host confirmed the snap was for Versace’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection as she tagged the team who made it happen and thanked them for their hard work.

She gave shout outs to a number of people, including stylist Jacob K, makeup artist Lucia Pieroni, and hair stylist Paul Hanlon.

The photo got a lot of attention and attracted comments from the likes of Kylie Jenner and Victoria’s Secret model Sara Sampaio.

“Omg,” Kylie commented alongside a heart eye face.

“Wooow! Hot!!,” Sara added.

“Omg so [fire emoji] I passed out and am commenting from the floor,” a fan wrote with several prayer hand emoji.

“Omg this is everything,” another wrote with three heart eye faces.

The snap was a big hit, bringing in more than 892,600 likes and over 100 comments.

The upload came shortly after the 24-year-old treated her 32.1 million followers to a sweet black-and-white snap of herself and husband Justin Bieber earlier this month. The star sweetly cuddled up to the Canadian singer as she lay on his bare chest. She rocked a black two-piece during what appeared to be a trip to the beach.