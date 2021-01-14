‘RHONJ’ Cast Show Off Their Legs, Get Glammed Up In New Pic To Tease New Season

The cast of the Real Housewives of New Jersey showed off their legs and looked all glammed up in a new photograph as they usher in the 11th season of the Bravo television series. A second slide revealed the date the show would make its return to the entertainment network.

The group which includes from (L-R) Margaret Josephs, Jackie Goldschneider, Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice, Dolores Catania, and Jennifer Aydin will all return for what Bravo teased will be a highly-emotional group of episodes. The channel shared that there will be some highly-charged feuds this season and big, unexpected changes happening for the cast in their relationships with one another.

Major developments will also occur with their loved ones, spouses, and even their own children as they grow up and into their own lives.

In the snap, the women posed together for a group shot where they showed a united front for the cameras, however, as in seasons past, issues are usually simmering underneath their smiles.

Margaret, on the extreme left, showed off a chic new hairstyle in the snap. Her silvery blonde hair looked fabulous against a shimmering dress in a shorter style that had a high neckline, long sleeves, and shirring across her midsection. She stood next to Jackie, who was seated on a tan club chair. Jackie wore a pale-colored slip dress whose bottom billowed onto the floor. Her long, toned legs were crossed at the knees and extended to the side.

Melissa stood next in the image. Her golden skin looked fabulous against a tan mini dress with thin straps atop her shoulders. Her dark tresses were parted in the middle and hung down her back. Melissa’s sister-in-law Teresa wore her raven-colored hair in big curls. Her peach-colored gown featured beaded shoulder straps and its length swept the floor at her feet.

The final two women in the photograph were Dolores, who donned a form-fitting gown in a golden hue with a high slit that displayed her gams, and Jennifer, who wore a deep, bronze-toned one-shoulder short garment with a shirred bottom.

In a second slide, the show’s official logo was seen along with the date of its return, February 17.

Fans appeared to be gearing up for a new season of excitement.

“It’s like Christmas morning, but better,” wrote one follower.

“The only Bravo franchise that delivers each and every time, I can’t wait for the premiere,” penned a second fan.

“I am so ready to see my favs Tre and Jennifer. Jersey must be really tired from carrying all the franchises on their back,” claimed a third Instagram user.

“Now this is a serve,” remarked a fourth fan.