Ana Paula Saenz Dances In A Bright Red Swimwear In Steamy New Video

Ana Paula Saenz stunned her 1.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads to the popular photo-sharing app, which she posted on January 13. The Mexican model shared a racy video of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bathing suit that showed off some serious skin.

Ana rocked a skimpy swimming attire that looked similar to a bikini, and it treated her fans to a full look at her incredibly toned figure. The swimwear set included a bandeau-style top, which had padded cups that secured her buxom curves. However, the garment was cut so small that it looked so tight on her perky bust. The deep neckline sat low on her chest, and it displayed a generous amount of cleavage.

She rocked a pair of bottoms that were just as scanty. The thong had a simple design with a low-cut waistline that sat just below her navel, accentuating her flat tummy. It had high leg cuts that exposed plenty of skin around her groin area. Long, thick straps connected the whole piece. The bright-colored swimsuit complemented her flawless skin.

Ana could be seen inside her apartment in Dubai, as the geotag noted. Avid supporters of the bombshell know that she has moved to the country since last year. Since then, her social media feed has been filled with her daily adventures in the city.

Ana made use of her phone’s front camera to take the short clip. She chose an area in her home near the window where there’s ample lighting. She placed the mobile device on a flat surface in front of her as she struck several sultry poses. At first, the babe tugged at her bottoms and straps. She turned around to showcase her round posterior, swaying her hips from left to right.

As Ana danced, she leaned toward the screen while she playfully stuck her tongue out and bit her lower lip. She continued to dance and smiled at the lens.

Ana left her brunette hair down with a center part and styled in sleek, straight strands. As for her accessories, she kept things simple and wore several gold bangles.

In the caption, Ana wrote something about her website and urged her fans to check it out.

Many of her supporters adored the latest share. As of this writing, the post has been watched over 159,000 times. It also gained more than 49,600 likes and upward of 750 comments. Hundreds of her followers took to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages, with most consisting of compliments and praise. Fans also raved over her killer curves. Several followers chimed in with various emoji.

“So hot and tempting!” a fan wrote.

“Red looks good on you!” commented another admirer.