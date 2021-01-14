Pia Mia Stuns In Strapless Zebra-Print Crop Top While Rocking ‘Simple Braids’ For Recent Filming

Pia Mia took to Instagram to update her followers with a series of new pics of herself. The Guamanian singer and actress is no stranger to showing off her outfits and used the social media platform to showcase what she wore for a recent filming.

The “We Should Be Together” hitmaker stunned in a zebra-print crop top. The strapless item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with loose-fitted green pants that featured pockets down the side. Pia rocked acrylic nails and accessorized herself with rings and necklaces, one of which featured a J’Adior pendant. She styled the majority of her blond locks in two separate plaits and left the side bits down to frame out her face.

The 24-year-old treated her followers to five bits of content within one post.

In the first shot, Pia was captured close-up while sitting on a black chair. She gazed directly at the camera lens with a soft expression and her lips parted.

In the next slide, Pia was snapped further back with her arms placed in front of her. She rested her left elbow on the arms of the chair and continued to stare in front of her.

In the third and final frame, Pia tilted her head up slightly and boasted her natural beauty.

She geotagged her upload with Los Angeles, California, informing fans where these snapshots took place.

For her caption, Pia expressed she was going for a “soft glam” look for filming, explaining she had found her favorite nude lip combination.

In the span of 15 hours, her post racked up more than 77,200 likes and over 510 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“I love the lip color you are wearing! The braids are also super cute! You have the best style! It is super inspiring! I always enjoy hearing about new projects you are working on,” one user wrote.

“You literally radiate the most positive energy,” another person shared.

“How can one be so stunning,” remarked a third fan.

“How is someone this perfect,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Pia. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a patterned bikini while enjoying the Guamanian weather. The After We Collided actress tied back her blond hair and was photographed outdoors on a deck chair. In one frame, the wind appeared to be blowing her hair while a filter she used placed stars underneath her eyes.