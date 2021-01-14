Dua Lipa Sizzles In Super Short Cut-Out Dress To Flaunt Tanned Legs

The British singer glowed in new vacation snaps.

Dua Lipa showed off her vacation glow in two stunning new photos shared on social media this week. The 25-year-old British singer posed on the sand in a very short cut-out dress that revealed her tanned skin in the January 13 Instagram upload, which was seemingly taken during her recent vacation to Mexico.

The first snap showed Dua as she revealed her long, toned legs while standing in front of tropical foliage, including palm trees, an orange lamp with a wicker lampshade, and wooden boards on the floor, as she looked down.

She stunned in a blue and green plaid dress with a large cut-out featuring sparkly embellishments over her waist to reveal her slim middle. It finished high on her thighs and was pulled even shorter with dangling drawstrings that created a ruching effect over her hip.

It had thin strings over her shoulders to flash her toned arms and plunged low with rectangular pieces of the same material over her chest and four shiny hearts that sat over the front of her torso.

Dua’s natural beauty was on full show as her dark hair sat over her tanned shoulders in waves. She accessorized with two white clips either side of her head to push her locks away from her face and showed off her multiple arm tattoos, including a barbed wire heart on her left forearm.

The second snap was blurry but showed the “Don’t Start Now” hitmaker with her hands on her bare thighs as she lifted her head to look at the camera with her lips apart. Her long hair cascaded down her back.

Dua left the upload captionless as fans flocked to the comments section.

“God is a woman,” one fan wrote alongside a cat emoji with hearts for eyes.

“The outfit is killing btw,” another commented.

“Gorgeous baby,” a third comment read alongside a sparkling heart symbol.

“U look so beautiful,” another fan read.

The upload proved a big hit with her almost 59 million followers. It received 3.2 million likes in less than 19 hours.

The star has been keeping fans well updated with her vacation via social media and was recently spotted soaking up the sun in Tulum in a two-piece alongside her boyfriend Anwar Hadid.

Candid paparazzi photos posted online earlier this month showed the two looking affectionate as they sunbathed next to each other. Dua showed some skin in skimpy pink swimwear while puffing on a cigarette.