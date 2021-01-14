Gwen Stefani Puts On A Glam Display For New Eyewear Campaign

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to give fans another update. Aside from being a successful pop star, the mom-of-three is also a businesswoman with her own eyewear range. For her most recent upload, Stefani shared a series of snapshots from the latest campaign.

In the first shot, the “What You Waiting For?” hitmaker stunned in a basic white tank top that showcased her black bra strap underneath. Stefani accessorized her decolletage with a number of gold necklaces, one of the chains featured a pendant of her second name and another that read “Shefani.” She opted for gold bangles, stud earrings, and rings while painting her long acrylic nails with a coat of white polish. Stefani styled her straight platinum blond hair down and behind her ears. She modeled a pair of stylish aviator sunglasses with gold frames.

The three-time Grammy Award winner sported a hand over the head pose and tilted her head up. She looked fixated on something to her left and showcased a hint of her side profile.

In the next slide, Stefani put on white glasses that were decorated with pink roses. She teamed her ensemble with a black tank top and wrapped herself up in a dark green coat. Stefani accessorized herself with a white necklace and her locks had streaks of pink.

In the third frame, the former No Doubt frontwoman dazzled in a pair of glittery nude specs. She wore the eye-catching number with a short-sleeved white shirt that featured a multicolored cartoon print. Stefani opted for her gold bangles and necklaces and kept her hair down.

In the fourth and final pic, she wowed in glasses with gold-and-black frames. Stefani rocked multicolored bracelets and appeared to have her locks blowing over to one side.

For her caption, Stefani informed fans that her new LAMB and gx collections are available now.

In the span of eight hours, her post racked up more than 166,000 likes and over 1,400 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11 million followers.

“So freaking stunningly beautiful and love that jewelry,” one user wrote.

“I absolutely love them all. The 4th pair are stunning,” another person shared.

“These are amazing. I wanna wear ’em!” remarked a third fan.

“God damn you’re gorgeous!! Hottest women on the planet by far! Everything about you is incredible,” a fourth admirer commented.

Along with the eyewear range, Stefani also has new music. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she released a new single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself,” that heard the star return to her ska/reggae roots.