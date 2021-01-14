Tahlia Skaines Wears Scanty Light Green Bikini While Tanning On The Beach: ‘Afternoon Treat’

Tahlia Skaines enticed her 579,000 followers when she posted a sultry update on her Instagram page on Thursday, January 14. The newest upload showed the Australian model rocking a sexy bikini that showed off her tanned skin and flaunted her enviable figure.

Tahlia rocked a light green two-piece swimsuit that was made with ribbed fabric. The top boasted tiny triangle cups with no lining, but the material was thick enough to cover her nipples. The whole garment could be seen in one of her Instagram stories. The short clip revealed that the piece strained against her shapely breasts. The plunging neckline also exposed a tantalizing look at her cleavage.

She sported a pair of matching bottoms that featured a simple design, although just as revealing as the top. The thong had a low-cut waistline that highlighted her toned midsection, particularly her taut tummy and abs. It also had high leg cuts that helped accentuate her hips and elongate her lean legs. The color of her bathing suit seemed to suit her complexion well.

The blond beauty was seen enjoying a beautiful day on a public beach on the Gold Coast, as the geotag noted. She found the perfect spot on the shore to soak up some sun, lounging directly on the fine, white sand with her knees bent and thighs closed.

The babe appeared to have used her phone’s camera to take the daring selfie. She stretched off her right arm to get the best angle possible. The stance also showed a glimpse of her flawless armpit. Notably, her head was cut off from view. Nonetheless, several fans still adored the close up look at her body.

Sunshine enveloped her body, which made her flawlessly tanned skin appear radiant and glowing. Several beachgoers, palm trees, a building, the sea, and the blue sky comprised the background of the shot.

In the caption, Tahlia described the visit to the beach as an “afternoon treat.” She also added a water wave emoji.

A lot of Tahlia’s followers loved the new addition to her page. Within the first few hours of upload, the share has racked up more than 4,400 likes and over 40 comments. Some of her social media admirers went to the comments section to write compliments on her killer physique. Others struggled with words but still wanted to express their admiration for the model. Instead, they chimed in using various emoji.

“Love the pose! Keep it up, because you make a lot of people happy with your inspirational posts,” a fan commented.

“You are such a mood!! Makes me want to go for a swim, only that it’s freezing here in Canada at the moment,” wrote another fan.