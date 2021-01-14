Jen Selter Bares Backside In Tiny Red Bikini For Hump Day Video

Jen Selter shared a sexy bikini video of herself enjoying the ocean in Tulum, Mexico. She stood amid various colors and sizes of rocks while wishing everyone a happy hump day.

In the video, Jen wore a pair of cheeky red bikini bottoms that left her backside uncovered. The small piece of fabric widened and covered her lower back. In front, the two-piece dipped low, emphasizing her toned, rock-hard abs and slender waist. The two straps rose over both curvy hips. She wore a bandeau style top that revealed a hint of her cleavage while leaving her shapely shoulders and arms bare.

Jen’s brunette hair fell in damp waves over her shoulders and down her back from a half ponytail. The surf gently crashed against her legs as she struck several poses, causing small droplets of water to land on her sunkissed skin. The sun sat low on the horizon, and clouds painted the sky in gentle pastel colors.

To start the clip, Jen faced the side and lifted her arms toward the sky in a sensual stretch while an uplifting song played in the background. Several times during the footage, Jen grasped each side of her bottom, gently lifting to create a heart shape.

The post received at least 33,300 views. At least 8,860 Instagram users hit the like button expressing their approval of the video, and more than 135 composed a positive reply. The peach emoji featured heavily through the comments, indicating that many people who saw the clip appreciated her pert derriere.

“Jen, you are the whole package! Booty goals, body goals, and travel goals all wrapped up in one amazing woman,” enthused a fan who added roses, presents, and hearts to complete the comment.

“Wow! That is a whole lot of booty you have going on there. You know that you had the locals eating out of your hand,” a second follower replied, including peaches, flames, and red heart-eye emoji.

“You are a beautiful mermaid just come out of the ocean. You’re my platonic love,” declared a third devotee along with hearts and roses.

“Gorgeous shoot, babe. You are perfect as always. I especially love it when you grab them cheeks,” a fourth Instagram user gushed, adding peaches and flames.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Jen showed off her impressive body in a variety of bikinis, coverups, and workout outfits while moving to the beat of a song by Megan Thee Stallion featuring DaBaby called “Cry Baby.”