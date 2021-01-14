Scarlett Bordeaux Flaunts Cleavage In Black Ensemble: ‘Step Into Our World’

Scarlett Bordeaux invited fans to step into her WWE/NXT world in a new post on Instagram, and they appeared to appreciate the invitation.

In the shot, Scarlett posed in front of a deep blue velvet curtain with strategic lighting to provide dimension. She stood to the side with her arms bent and her hand placed in the small of her back before the swell of her derriere. She wore a long-sleeve black jumpsuit with a collar and a deep V-neck, showcasing a hint of her voluptuous cleavage. A shiny pocket also called attention to her chest. Scarlett’s waist was cinched by a wide belt with silver grommets, and it highlighted her flat tummy and curvy backside. The outfit’s full legs fell straight to the floor, and she popped one knee out slightly.

Scarlett wore her long blond hair in curls. It tumbled from a side part over one shoulder and down her back, stopping slightly before her waist. Shorter levels framed her face. She stared straight at the camera with her big eyes, and she had her full lips closed. The wrestler had a look on her face that suggested she shouldn’t be messed with while in the ring.

Scarlett’s caption and sexy look inspired plenty of responses. At least 17,900 Instagram users hit the like button to express their appreciation. Nearly 140 of them also took the time to leave a positive comment, with several using flames and hearts to express their thoughts.

“Oh, my God. You are absolute perfection, Scarlett. I can’t wait to see you on the show,” one fan gushed along with red heart-eye smilies.

“Girl, you are perfect. I love this outfit. Absolutely stunning. How do you maintain this cuteness?” another devotee wondered, including flames, pink hearts, and heart-eye cats.

“You are a goddess! A true queen. You look gorgeous in this. Have a great show tonight. I can’t wait to watch,” a third follower declared, including several crowns and roses.

“Your beauty is mesmerizing. Queen, that outfit is everything. You’re on a different level. Will we ever see you wrestle?? You are so talented, and I’m getting impatient,” a fourth Instagram user replied, adding peaches and biceps.

Scarlett regularly shares photos of herself in her WWE ring gear and models other skimpy outfits and bikinis on social media. The Inquisitr reported that she recently flaunted a generous glimpse of her ample cleavage in a lingerie-inspired black latex top. She wore gloves with talons on them and touched her right breast.