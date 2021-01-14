‘World’s Hottest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Is Smoking Hot In Teeny Daisy Dukes And High Heels

Lauren Drain, often considered to be the world’s hottest nurse, has impressed her dedicated Instagram followers yet again. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, January 13, saw the model rocking a teeny pair of Daisy Dukes, much to the delight of her 3.7 million supporters

Lauren wore a beige tank top with shoestring straps. The neckline plunged down low and revealed some cleavage as she stood outside in front of a manicured garden bed.

She also wore super-tight denim shorts that showed off her pert derriere and long, tanned legs. Standing with one leg in front of the other and with a pair of clear ankle-strap high heels on, there was no way to avoid her flawless figure.

The celebrity also had a large checkered handbag slung over one shoulder as she peered off into the distance. A pair of sunglasses were perched on top of her head and she completed the look with some select pieces of jewelry.

Her long blond locks hung free and were unstyled as they tumbled down over her shoulders and back. It appeared as though a gentle breeze had picked up and Lauren tucked some errant strands of her hair back behind her ear.

The model stood on the pavement in front of the garden. A person could be seen in the distance indicating that she was in a public place, perhaps even about to step out and do a little shopping.

Lauren’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered 12,600 likes and more than 120 comments from her dedicated fans.

“Wow you’re so amazing,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Gorgeous figure and definitely positive vibes from your appearance,” a fan remarked.

“You look beautiful,” another user stated.

A huge proportion of those commenting also chose to hone in on Lauren’s flawless pins.

“Those legs,” a fourth person exclaimed, also using a couple of emoji for further emphasis.

Many of her followers decided to show how they felt by using emoji rather than words. The most popular ones were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. In addition, the kissing one also saw a lot of attention as well.

Lauren often dazzles her admirers when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she caused a stir on Instagram when she posted a snap of herself in a skimpy crocheted bikini. Teaming the swimsuit with some killer heels, her fans couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the ravishing update.