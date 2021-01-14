Whitney Johns Looks Nearly Nude While Wearing A Plunging Latex Bodysuit In Latest Update

Fitness model Whitney Johns stunned her 602,000 Instagram followers on Wednesday with a sultry snap that caused them to do a quick double-take to ensure she was not naked. She put her voluptuous cleavage and taut abdominal muscles front and center while wearing a vinyl ensemble featuring a pale, dusty rose shade that was similar to the tone of her skin. It took less than a day for the post to garner over 15,500 likes and hundreds of comments.

Whitney credited the brand Blacklickorish Latex by custom designer Alyssa Norman for her unusual bodysuit, which fit as if she had been poured into it. The open, plunging neckline dipped nearly to her navel and exposed a tantalizing amount of her perfectly rounded breasts.

The skimpy garment was embellished with long, full sleeves that draped around her upper body almost like a cape. The detailing attached to both shoulders with a row of wide pleats that allowed the rest of the shiny latex fabric to widen considerably around her slender arms.

Whitney faced the camera with both forearms drawn up close to her body and her fingers grasping the inside seams of the bodysuit, just above her bust, to showcase the exceptional design.

She gazed head-on, with a serene expression on her face. Her wide eyes were defined by perfectly groomed brows, and she had slightly parted lips. Her long, brunette hair was parted in the center and fell over one shoulder in loose waves.

Whitney stood with her legs spread apart and most of her weight shifted to one side. The negative space between her legs called attention to the swell of her thick, muscular thighs.

She accessorized with a two rings on her left hand — a simple band on her middle finger, and a more elaborate piece on her pointer finger that appeared to hold a sparkling stone the same shade as her outfit.

Whitney credited Lee of LHGFX PHOTO, a company based out of Los Angeles, for the expert imagery. She posed indoors, backlit by a pair of glass French doors through which diffused sunlight glowed.

The tops of a trio of large throw pillows were visible in the background, leaning against a striped piece of fabric that appeared to be a living room couch. The thick, hearty leaves of a succulent plant peeked out in the bottom left corner.

Whitney reminded followers in the caption that challenges are part of who we are as people, and that acceptance is the path to self-love.