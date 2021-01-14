NBA Rumors: Mavericks Could Trade James Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith & 1st-Round Pick For Julius Randle

Thanks to how Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis blossomed into dependable stars, the Dallas Mavericks successfully turned themselves from one of the worst teams in the league into a legitimate playoff contender in the loaded Western Conference. However, in order to have a realistic chance of reaching the NBA Finals and capturing the Larry O’Brien Trophy, most people believe that the Mavericks still need to upgrade their roster around Doncic and Porzingis. One of the most intriguing targets for Dallas before the 2021 trade deadline is Julius Randle of the New York Knicks.

In a recent article, Brett Siegel of NBA Analysis Network suggested a blockbuster deal between the Mavericks and the Knicks that would allow Randle to join forces with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas. In the proposed scenario, the Mavericks would be sending a package that includes James Johnson, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a 2022 first-round pick to the Knicks in exchange for the forward. Randle has yet to earn his first All-Star recognition, but Siegel believes that his potential arrival in Dallas would help them address their rebounding problems. He also noted this deal could improve their offensive efficiency, which ranks No. 14 in the league at 108.6 points per 100 possessions, per ESPN.

“The biggest thing for the Dallas Mavericks this year is that they do not have reliable scorers outside of Luka and Porzingis, which is why bringing in Julius Randle makes sense. He will not only open up the floor more for the Mavs current stars, but Randle is more than capable of leading the team when Luka or Kristaps are out of the game. This team needs that third star player on its roster in order to be legit in the Western Conference and Julius Randle can be that guy.”

Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

Randle would arguably be an interesting acquisition for the Mavericks. He could give them a very reliable third scoring option behind Doncic and Porzingis, as well as a solid rebounder, facilitator, and floor-spacer. This season, he’s averaging 22.1 points, 11.2 rebounds, and 6.9 assists while shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 35 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN. At 26, he also fits the timeline of the two Mavericks’ franchise cornerstones.

Randle may not have shown any indication that he’s no longer happy with the Knicks, but he might be intrigued by the idea of playing for a legitimate playoff contender like the Mavericks. Compared to his current situation in New York, teaming up with Doncic and Porzingis in Dallas could give him a realistic chance to play in the playoffs and win his first championship ring in the 2020-21 season.