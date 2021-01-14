WWE Legend Torrie Wilson, 45, Flaunts Her Assets In Daisy Dukes & Tiny Tube Top

WWE legend Torrie Wilson, 45, took to Instagram on Wednesday and delighted her 1.1 million followers with a stunning outdoor snap that saw her show off her insane figure. The former wrestler was promoting health and fitness for the occasion, and her fans certainly didn’t complain.

The blond bombshell stepped outside for the photo, taking to a balcony with a scenic view behind her. The backdrop comprised of a blue sky, light clouds and several trees, but it was Wilson who captured all of the attention.

The wrestling veteran and fitness fanatic wore a white tube top that just covered her essential parts and showcased an ample amount of cleavage. The outfit also allowed her to flaunt her toned abs and sun-kissed skin.

On the bottom half, Wilson rocked some unbuttoned daisy dukes and gave her admirers a glimpse of the white underwear she wore underneath. The 45-year-old’s legs were firmly on display as the shorts only covered a small portion of them.

The WWE legend topped off the outfit with a silver watch that she wore on her right wrist. The jewellery was a subtle addition to her get-up, but it complemented the rest of her ensemble perfectly.

In the accompanying caption, Wilson joked about being old enough to be a mother to many of her fans. She then revealed that was more interested in coaching their maternal figures to take the best care of their bodies.

The upload went down a treat with Wilson’s supporters, too. Over 20,000 people have hit the like button since it hit the image-sharing platform. Some of those fans also took the time to give her a compliment in the replies section.

“I dunno.. my mom never looked like this. She’s a brunette,” joked one Instagram user.

“You’re hilarious and really cute,” gushed a second Instagrammer, emphasizing their compliment with a smiley face emoji.

“I love my mother but she never looked like you,” wrote a third Instagram user.

These sentiments were echoed throughout the comments. A few of Wilson’s admirers also stated that she doesn’t look her age, with some estimating that she’s still in her twenties.

Wilson’s latest upload is one of several tantalizing snaps that have wowed social media users in recent weeks. As The Inquisitr previously documented, she shared a snap of her in a see-through one-piece bodysuit that left little to the imagination earlier this month.

The wrestling world also got reacquainted with the veteran recently, as she was a guest on a recent episode of Monday Night Raw.