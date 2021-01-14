Brittney Palmer Tugs Leggings & Flaunts Cleavage In Post-Workout Shot: ‘Ready, Sweat, Shred’

Brittney Palmer showed off her impressive physique on Wednesday in a sexy post-workout photo. The UFC octagon girl shared the post in partnership with Sweet Sweat.

In the photo, Brittney stood in a room with light-colored walls and a weight lifting machine in the background. She wore a figuring hugging workout outfit. On top, the model wore a dark wet sports bra with a V-neck and ruching in the middle that showcased her ample cleavage. The stitching pulled up the wide band around her ribcage up slightly in the middle, showing off more of her flat, toned tummy.

Brittney tugged the wide waistband of her multi-colored dark leggings down several inches, revealing even more of her abs and drawing attention to her nipped-in waist. The UFC ring girl also had a tiny belly button ring in her navel. She had a ring on the hand she used to pull down her pants. Other accessories included earrings and three gold necklaces of different lengths. The longest featured a round pendant that hung slightly above the curve of her breasts.

The model wore her highlighted brunette hair in a high ponytail that fell in loose curls from the crown of her head. Several shorter pieces fell out of the hairdo, framing her face. She looked down and to the side, and she had her full lips slightly pursed. A dark manicure finished off the sporty look.

Brittney noted that she enjoyed getting her day started with a workout, and her followers seemed to appreciate her efforts. More than 9,300 Instagram users hit the like button, and at least 125 took the time to leave a comment, with several choosing to use the flame emoji to express themselves visually.

“You are on fire, Brittney. A fiery, beautiful queen! Do you come with the product?” wondered one fan who included flames and hearts.

“You literally look hot, Brittney. Keep up the awesome work. Everything is tight and right on your body for sure,” a second follower replied, including a bicep and grinning smiley.

“You’re so perfectly gorgeous. An absolute angel on earth,” declared a third devotee who added a globe and rose.

“You look yummy! I still dream of meeting you one day,” a fourth Instagram user wrote along with a row of red hearts.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Brittney shared several posts from her recent girl’s trip to a snowy mountain location where she enjoyed snowboarding and riding a snowmobile.