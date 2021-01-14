Demi Rose Goes Topless Under An Unzipped Snow Jacket

Instagram sensation Demi Rose has once again dazzled her 15.6 million followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, January 13, showed the model wearing an unzipped snow jacket from the fashion label, PrettyLittleThing. Underneath the outfit, she was topless.

Sharing a couple of shots, Demi wore a pink puffy jacket that featured a chunky black zipper down the middle. She teamed this with a fluffy white headband, giving the whole photoshoot a wintery vibe even though the snaps were infused with golden light.

Her dark locks were straightened and pulled up into pigtails on top of her head. The fluffy band wrapped around her head and her hair cascaded down over it as she posed.

The first snap showed Demi standing slightly side-on to the camera lens. The celebrity looked directly at the photographer with a sultry expression on her face. She cocked her head to the side as she held onto the opening of her jacket. Even still, plenty of her ample cleavage was on display.

The second image showed Demi standing directly front-on this time. However, she no longer gazed at her intended audience. Instead, she looked down at the ground, her hands resting by her sides.

Demi’s followers were quick to respond as soon as they saw the revealing snaps. Within a mere two hours of posting, the set had already racked up a whopping 154,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments from her legions of fans.

“So beautiful,” one follower wrote.

“Ma’am, your shirt seems to be unzipped,” a fan joked, stating the obvious.

“Perfection….. Stunner Of the year,” another user gushed.

“You are so perfect. Just perfect,” a third person remarked, also peppering their statement with a variety of emoji.

The Spanish term “hermosa” also cropped up regularly in the comments section. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

In addition, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words as a way in which they could show their appreciation for the stunning post. As was usual with Demi’s posts, the most popular ones used were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing one was also in hot demand as well.

Demi often highlights her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a swimwear shot that certainly got temperatures rising. Wearing an animal-print strapless one-piece, the Instagram sensation paired it with a semi-sheer black wraparound as she stood outside in the sunshine on Ibiza Magic Island.