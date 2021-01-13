Camila Bernal Smolders In Black Thong And Crop Top: ‘Lookin’ Like A Bag Of Money’

Buxom Instagram model Camila Bernal has shared a smoldering update with her 1.5 million followers. The post, which went live on Wednesday, January 13, saw the celebrity bathed in a golden glow, which gave a decidedly glamorous vibe to the image.

In the caption, Camila declared that she looked like a “bag of money.” The top that she wore also had the words “paid bookings only” emblazoned across it, so that was likely what Camila was referencing.

Standing in a doorway, Camila wore a black thong that sat high over her curvaceous hips. She teamed this with a teeny crop top that only barely covered her ample assets. This meant that her supporters got to see some of the Instagram sensation’s underboob as she held onto the door frame.

Her tanned body glowed in the golden light and enhanced her toned physique as well as highlighted her flat stomach.

Camila gave a sultry look as she stared directly at the camera. Standing tall, the pose gave a slightly defiant vibe that, no doubt, captivated her intended audience.

Her long brunette locks were straightened and parted just off-center. They cascaded down over one shoulder and warmer highlights were enhanced thanks to the lighting used.

In the caption, the celebrity also credited Araceli Arami from The Glam Artist as being responsible for the gorgeous image.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within three hours, the photo had already garnered 12,800 likes and more than 190 comments from her dedicated admirers.

“You look absolutely stunning,” one follower declared in the comments section.

“Wow honestly one of my favorite photos you ever took sis,” a fan gushed.

“Just looked up bad b*tch in the dictionary, this was next to it,” another user joked.

“Wow u look so fine in this pic,” a fourth person wrote, adding a long string of the fire emoji for further emphasis to their words.

Many of her followers decided to forgo words and use emoji as a way to show their appreciation for the stunning snap. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart ones. However, the 100 emoji also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Camila often tantalizes her fans with bikini updates on her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday, she gave her admirers a bird’s-eye view of herself as she lay in a pool. Wearing a skimpy powder blue bathing suit, there was a flurry of activity as people couldn’t wait to voice their opinion on the alluring shot.