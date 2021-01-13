Chanel West Coast Twerks As She Works On Her Physique In Her Home Gym

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast delighted her 3.5 million Instagram followers with a short clip in which she twerked while working out in her home gym. Her fitness space featured cinderblock walls painted a vibrant shade of pink, and nearly all of her equipment was the same shade, including some resistance bands hanging on the wall, a pink treadmill, pink Bosu ball and even a pink-and-black ab wheel.

Chanel had a deep blue yoga mat spread out on the floor, and had her legs in a piece of equipment designed for bodyweight exercises. Straps were attached to a high point on the wall, and Chanel was positioned on her hands and knees at the beginning of the video.

She rocked an athletic ensemble from her own collection inspired by her recently released song, “40 Yard Dash.” She flaunted her toned physique in a black sports bra that had thick straps extending over her shoulders and a scooped neckline that revealed a hint of cleavage. The garment extended a few inches below her breasts, still leaving plenty of her flat stomach visible in the look.

She paired the simple top with bicycle shorts that were likewise a black hue, and had the name of her song in white lettering down on leg. The bottoms were high-waisted, accentuating her hourglass shape, and the material clung to every inch of her shapely rear.

Her long locks were swept back in a messy bun atop her head, secured with a silky scrunchie, and she added a few additional accessories, including a necklace that swung as she twerked, and a few bracelets on one wrist. Her long fingernails were painted in different pastel shades.

She kept her hands firmly planted on the ground, and though she started the video with her knees down as well, she eventually elevated them so she was in a quasi-plank position before twerking and showing off her pert posterior as she sang the words to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit “Body.” The individual filming could be heard laughing as Chanel performed the lyric.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post received over 341,400 views within four hours of going live, as well as 688 comments from her audience.

“Her energy is amazing,” one fan wrote, loving the clip.

“That twerk at the end,” another follower chimed in.

“Chanel you look so pretty and cute,” a third fan remarked, followed by two heart emoji.

“Looking good,” yet another added, including a heart eyes emoji in the compliment.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel thrilled her audience with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her life on the set of MTV’s Ridiculousness. She rocked a pair of unique sweatpants and a sweatshirt with “quarantine queen” emblazoned across the chest, finishing off the look with some white sneakers.