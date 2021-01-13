Abby Dowse Tantalizes Fans In Sexy White Lingerie & Unbuttoned Jeans

Abby Dowse gave her 2.7 million Instagram followers with a smoking-hot new snap on Wednesday afternoon. The model tantalized her fans as she flaunted her bombshell body in a racy ensemble that showed serious skin.

The Aussie hottie sent temperatures soaring in a skimpy white bra from Lounge Underwear that popped against her deep summer glow. The piece boasted tiny lace cups and a deep v-neckline that exposed her bountiful cleavage and bronzed decolletage. It had thick straps that wrapped around her shoulders in a halter style, leaving her toned arms completely bare for her followers to admire. The piece also featured a logo band that wrapped tightly around her ribcage, highlighting her slender frame.

Abby rocked a pair of curve-hugging jeans on her lower-half — a slightly more modest choice for the beauty, though she steamed up the look by wearing them in a very risque fashion. She left them unzipped and unbuttoned, and folded down their waistband in a teasing manner.

The move revealed the matching lace panties she sported underneath the distressed bottoms that took her look to the next level. The semi-sheer lace garment offered a glimpse of her curvy hips and shapely thighs due to its high-cut design, while its thick waistband helped to accentuate her tiny waist. A full look at her taut midriff and chiseled abs could also be seen in the shot, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her adoring fans.

Abby posed in the living room for the sizzling photo op, which was furnished with a cozy white couch covered in plush pillows. She stood with her thumbs tucked into her jeans and gazed off into the distance with a sultry gaze while parting her plump lips in a seductive manner. Her platinum blond locks spilled messily over to one side of her shoulders and in front of her face as she worked the camera, though her audience could still get a good look at her striking features.

The post has only been live for a short time but has already been showered with love. It has amassed over 11,000 likes within just 50 minutes of hitting Abby’s feed, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“Stunningly beautiful,” one person wrote.

“White is definitely your color,” remarked another fan.

“Always mesmerizing,” a third follower quipped.

“Omg I’m in love,” added a fouth admirer.

Abby frequently goes scantily clad on her Instagram page, much to the delight of her fans. In another post shared on Monday, the model was seen showing off her ample assets in a black babydoll top and thong while posing on the stairs — a look that has racked up nearly 46,000 likes to date.