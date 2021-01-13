Charly Jordan Bares Her Booty In A Tiny White Thong For Sultry Balcony Photoshoot

Charly Jordan teased a peek at one of her most recent photoshoots on her Instagram page earlier this week. The model shared a sneak preview of her latest work to her feed on Tuesday, delighting many of her 4.1 million followers on the platform.

The 21-year-old included a total of six snaps in the sizzling January 12 update, which were attributed to popular Los Angeles-based photographer Clint Roberts. The photo op was set up on the balcony of a luxurious house, where Charly was seen posing in front of a tinted sliding glass door. A bright stream of sunlight flooded into to the otherwise shadowy spot, acting as a natural spotlight over the beauty as she struck a variety of poses in a very revealing ensemble that left little to the imagination.

The DJ looked hotter than ever as she showed some skin in a racy, monochromatic ensemble while working the camera. Her outfit included a minuscule white thong that did way more showing than covering up, leaving practically all of her lower half exposed. Charly bared her booty almost in its entirety in the scanty lingerie, posing in profile to the lens to offer a good view of her enviable buns. It had a frilly, curved waistband that clung tightly to her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and trim physique. Fans were also treated to a peek at her lean legs and shapely thighs, much to their delight.

On her top half, Charly sported a matching white top from Revolve that appeared to be made of sheer material, as the beauty had to place her perfectly manicured hand over her chest to avoid violating Instagram’s no-nudity guidelines. The short-sleeved number boasted a unique design with long, flowy straps that crisscrossed over her midsection, accentuating her taut stomach and chiseled abs.

Charly completed her look with a pair of calf-high socks and white sneakers, as well as a gorgeous pendant necklace that added the perfect hint of bling.

Fans went wild for the multi-slide update, awarding it more than 434,000 likes after just one day of hitting the blond bombshell’s feed. Hundreds hit up the comments section as well to compliment the star.

“So beautiful, Charly! You are radiant,” one person wrote.

“You just gave breathtaking a new name,” quipped another fan.

“I love all six, you look amazing,” a third follower remarked.

“Can’t wait to see the rest!” added a fourth admirer.

Charly is hardly shy about flaunting her ample assets on social media. Last week, the stunner stripped down to lacy black lingerie in a double-pic post that saw her posing provocatively on a chair. The upload proved to be another hit, earning over 545,000 likes and 1,585 comments to date.