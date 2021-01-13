Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Daisy Dukes In Tantalizing Video

On Wednesday, January 13, Russian model and Professional DJ Nata Lee made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a tantalizing video on her secondary Instagram account.

The brief clip showed the 21-year-old posing in a bathroom with a white bathtub and a large window. She stood before a mirror that was hanging above a vanity. An unzipped makeup bag had been placed on the vanity’s countertop.

At the start of the clip, Nata dipped a makeup brush in what appears to be powder. She applied the makeup all over her face, as she studied her reflection in the mirror.

For the video, Nata opted to wear a gray crop top that clung to her incredible curves. The garment also allowed fans to catch a glimpse of her toned midsection. The model paired the top with tiny distressed Daisy Dukes. The denim shorts showcased her pert derriere and toned thighs. She kept the casual look simple and only accessorized with a black watch worn on her right wrist. The blond bombshell also wore her honey-colored hair down in a slightly tousled style.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation gave her followers well wishes. She also tagged her beau, professional photographer Alexander Mavrin.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 33,000 likes. Quite a few of Nata’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Your beauty is simply put… Amazing!” gushed a fan, adding a string of both red heart and red rose emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg so beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red heart emoji.

“You are the most beautiful woman I ever have seen,” remarked another admirer.

“Darling every day you look more beautiful,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo. Instead, they used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Nata is not shy when it comes to flaunting her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload racy content that shows her wearing revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a cropped shirt and cheeky swimsuit bottoms. That post has been liked over 300,000 times since it was shared.