Ashley Resch Bares All In Scanty Lingerie That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Ashley Resch gave her 952,000 Instagram followers something to look at — and to talk about — on Wednesday, January 13, in her latest update. The Canadian model and influencer took to the app to share an eye-popping image that featured her in a barely there lingerie set that did a whole lot more showing than covering.

The photo captured Resch posing against a white backdrop that projected her shadow, creating an interesting composition. She was shot from the left as she turned her back to the camera, showcasing her toned booty. Resch propped the front leg forward while arching her back, emphasizing her hourglass shape.

The model turned her head to the left as she glanced into the lens with fierce eyes while allowing her lips to hang open. Resch bared plenty of skin in a two-piece set that matched her skin tone. It included a pair of thong bottoms that was barely visible in the shot. The bra consisted of a few flower pieces that were just enough to censor the photo.

Resch completed her outfit with high-heeled shoes with a clear strap over the bridges and similar heels. She wore her strawberry blond hair swept to the right and styled in beautiful waves that hung down her back.

She paired the picture with a sassy caption in which she teased she will “make your dreams come true.” Resch also added the Instagram handle for the photography page 36neex.

In under an hour, the post has already garnered more than 6,000 likes and upwards of 100 comments. They flocked to the comments section to shower Resch with compliments, gushing over her incredible physique, beauty, tattoos and attitude. Many of them also used the space to interact with her caption.

“U got a damn good body shape, u r wonderful,” one user raved.

“Her body is just OH MY GOD she bad af,” replied another one of her fans.

“Damn what a view I’d imagine you could,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I think you [are] beautiful and hot Ashley Resch, i like you,” added a fourth follower.

Resch gives her fans a myriad of content that shows her wearing anything from underwear and bikini to hoodies and pajamas. She did the latter earlier this week when she took to the social media platform to post a photo of herself wearing a unique, comfy dress, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. She posed close to the camera, framing her from the hips up. Her garment was made of blush pink sweatshirt fabric and clung to her curvy torso.