Saffron Barker Shows Off Intimate Tattoo In Sheer Lingerie Set While Posing On Her Knees

YouTube star Saffron Barker took to Instagram to update fans with a new smoking hot photo of herself. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and appears to be promoting underwear for the fashion brand Boux Avenue.

The 20-year-old stunned in a semi-sheer red bra top that featured a lace pattern all over. The low-cut garment displayed her decolletage and her midriff. Barker teamed the ensemble with matching bottoms that were more see-through than the top half. The high-waisted attire showed off her hips and her fit physique.

Barker is a fan of body art and showed off her intimate tattoo inked by her right groin. The tattoo looked to be small black text that wasn’t easy to read. She kept her nails short for the occasion and painted them with a coat of black polish. Barker accessorized herself with rings, a bracelet, and gold earrings. She styled her long, wavy blond hair up in a messy bun and left the front down to frame her face.

In the image, Barker posed on her knees on top of a bed with white sheets and a black headboard. She parted her legs and raised one hand to her right shoulder. The YouTuber, who boasts more than 2 million subscribers, gazed up to the side with her lips parted and showcased a hint of her profile. Barker positioned her body directly at the camera and looked fixated at something to her right.

For her caption, she informed her fans that this was an ad with Boux Avenue.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 105,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.8 million followers.

“Never knew u had a tattoo on ur thigh!!! LOVE IT BTW xx,” one user wrote.

“I’d give anything to be this beautiful,” another person shared.

“Red suits you so much,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart emoji.

“YOU ARE THE DEFINITION OF PERFECT,” a fourth admirer commented passionately in capital letters.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Barker. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a sleeveless tiger face print handkerchief top with loose-fitting gray jeans that halfway covered her footwear. The influencer opted for white-and-black sneakers and accessorized herself with a gold chain necklace. Barker sported her long, straight blond hair down with a middle part and was snapped in the middle of a quiet road.