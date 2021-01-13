Nicole Scherzinger Shows Off Insane Body In Tiny Thong Bikini While Sprawling Out In The Sand

Nicole Scherzinger is showing off her insane figure to her 4.7 million Instagram followers. The Masked Singer panelist shared a new post to her timeline on January 13 where she displayed her impressive physique in three separate snapshots.

The Pussycat Dolls leader shared some photos from her recent trip to Turks and Caicos, where she sprawled out on the beach in a minuscule purple thong bikini. In the pics, Nicole laid down in the wet surf while twisting her bronzed body into several different positions. In the first photo, she posed with her torso cocked towards the camera as she flashed her toned tummy to her fans. She had several patches of wet sand stuck to her skin, mostly up and down her legs and on her elbows.

In the second pic, Nicole arched her back as she pushed her head back into the sand and pointed her toes. Her bikini bottoms long strings hung down her sides as her top stretched out with her body. In her third image, the “Buttons” songstress turned her stomach away, showing off her round rump which was highlighted by her thong bottoms. Nicole twisted her head back to look into the camera as she held her hands in her long dark locks.

The pictures were taken at sunset with beautiful shades of purple serving as a backdrop. No one else appeared to be on the beach with Nicole, as the sand was flat with no footprints around her.

In the caption of the post, Nicole quoted “Purple Haze” to emphasize the sunset behind her. In under an hour, the hot new upload had over 43,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Fans of the “Don’t Cha” singer complemented her hot body and revealing swimsuit.

“This is the most beautiful mermaid I have ever seen,” one fan wrote.

“Whenever I pose like this, I never look this good, what is your secret?!?” a second asked.

“ALL I HAVE TO SAY IS CONGRATULATIONS ON BEING BORN THAT WAY!” a third follower commented.

The comments section also filled up with a plethora of emoji which included heart-eyed smiley faces, fire symbols, and crowns as fans hailed Nicole as a “queen.”

This is the seventh post from the singer from her time in Turks and Caicos. The 42-year-old traveled to the exotic location with her sister and boyfriend to celebrate the new year. She showed off her figure in several different hot bikinis over the last two weeks as she enjoyed her time on the beach. Nicole also shared some selfies with boyfriend Thom Evans last week as they posed in workout gear.