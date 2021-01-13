Khloe Terae Rocks A Skimpy Bikini While Posing On A Pile Of Hockey Jerseys

Khloe Terae expressed her excitement for the upcoming sports season in the hottest way possible. The model shared a trio of shots on her Instagram page on January 13 — all of which saw her in a skimpy bikini.

The first image in the set captured Khloe posing with her chest toward the camera. She laid on her back, positioning herself over a pile of hockey jerseys and next to some ice skates. Khloe put her hands over her head, grabbing a hockey stick with both of her hands. She looked into the camera with a sultry stare and lips slightly parted. The next two photos in the series were snapped at a further angle, but Khloe wore the same bikini in every single shot.

She opted for a crocheted suit that showed more than it covered. The garment had a pair of tiny, triangular cups that covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s guidelines while still showing an eyeful of cleavage. Its cups were spaced far apart, making for an NSFW look that proved hard to be ignored. There was also a single maple leaf over each one of her breasts. It had a pair of thin straps that secured around her neck in a halter-style.

Khloe teamed the look with a pair of bottoms that were equally as scanty. The sides were constructed of lace, adding a feminine element to the suit, while the front was also decorated with a maple leaf. It was tight on her midsection, and the high rise design showed off her shapely thighs. The scanty look also allowed her to show off her trim abs, which were entirely bronze.

Khloe wore her long, blond locks down and slightly waved. She added a small bracelet to her wrist and a pendant necklace that drew even more attention to her bust. In the caption of the update, Khloe shared that she was “fired up” because her sport is finally coming back. She also asked fans to comment with their favorite team.

Within minutes of the update going live, it’s earned more than 1,700 likes and 80-plus comments from her adoring audience. Some Instagrammers raved over Khloe bombshell body while several others also expressed their excitement over the sport.

“Hockey Is Back Baby!! Penguins All Day Everyday. I would love to watch a game with one,” one follower wrote with a few red hearts.

“The sharks don’t hate me too much,” a second social media user chimed in.

“Irresistibly Beautiful and extremely sexy,” another gushed with a few flames.

“Gorgeous perfect body so hot,” one more wrote.