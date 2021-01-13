Molly-Mae Hague Boasts Natural Beauty In Half Unzipped Crop Top & Skintight Sweatpants

Molly-Mae Hague took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The former Love Island contestant is no stranger to showing off her outfits via the social media platform and joked that she might become a “gym queen” during the latest lockdown currently happening in the U.K.

Hague — who recently paid a visit to the Maldives — stunned in a sporty crop top that featured a zip going up the middle. The item of clothing had a turtleneck and was left half unzipped. Hague displayed a hint of her decolletage and showed off her midriff. She teamed the ensemble with tight-fitted sweatpants of the same color that were tied up from the front. Hague completed her ensemble with a matching black baseball cap. She rocked acrylic nails that were decorated with polish and accessorized herself with rings. Hague tied her blond hair up in a ponytail for the occasion.

The 21-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the thighs-up inside a car park next to a white vehicle. The influencer placed one hand on her stomach and held her cell phone in the other. Hague gazed to her right and looked fixated on something in front of her.

In the next slide, she stared down at her phone and let her locks rest over her left shoulder. Hague showcased a hint of her side profile, boasting her natural beauty.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 210,000 likes and over 720 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.1 million followers.

“This set is everything. You look beautiful xxxxx,” one user wrote.

“The prettiest girl in the world xxxx,” another person shared.

“beautiful as always!! obsessed with this hairstyle x,” remarked a third fan, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Ugh I just love me some molly. You really can rock anything,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Hague. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked flawless in a gray hoodie that featured black bold text in capital letters across the front. The YouTuber wore the outfit with black leather pants and wrapped a small handbag of the same color around her shoulder that had chain straps. Hague accessorized herself with rings and small hoop earrings while sporting her long, wavy blond hair down and pushed over her right shoulder.