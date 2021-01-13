Tika Camaj Flaunts Smoking-Hot Body In Flirty Pink Top & Miniskirt

Victoria’s Secret model Tika Camaj looked pretty in pink in her latest Instagram update. She took to the photo-sharing app to showcase her fabulous figure in a crocheted bandeau top and matching miniskirt while she lounged outside.

Tika’s outfit was as feminine as it was sexy. The top featured a pattern that allowed plenty of her skin to show through. It also had scalloped edge that cut off high on her ribs. The skirt was also skimpy, cutting off at the bottom of her booty. Lacing up the sides gave it a flirty vibe. She also sported a pair of pink floral bikini bottoms underneath the skirt.

The popular influencer wore her long locks parted off-center and down in waves.

For accessories, she went with a chain belt that featured rhinestones, a pair of large hoop earrings and a large ring. She also held a pair of large, square sunglasses.

The update consisted of three snapshots that captured Tika relaxing on a wicker lounge chair. Several bushy plants were visible behind her.

In the first snap, Tika closed her eyes and held the temple of the sunglasses up the her mouth. She wore a seductive expression on her face with her lips slightly parted. With one knee bent and a slight arch in her back, she flaunted her chest and flat abs.

Tika held her hands above her head in the second frame. She turned her lower body away from the lens, giving her followers a good look at her shapely thighs while flashing a peek at her bottom. She wore a dreamy look on her face with her eyes closed.

The final shot was similar to the second, which saw the model arching her back and flaunting her butt while she bent her knees. She held one hand on her head while holding the glasses to her lips.

Dozens of her fans took to the comments section to rave over the sizzling snaps.

“You are so beyond beautiful and flawless,” one Instagram user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“[Y]ou are the most beautiful woman on [I]nstagram,” echoed a second admirer.

“Every single pic is magical,” a third follower added, including a hear and smiley face emoji.

“Absolutely Gorgeous Lady,” a fourth comment read.

Tika recently thrilled her fans with a set of jungle-themed pictures that saw her rocking an animal-print bikini top and a fringed sarong. The sarong was tied on one side of her hip, and she stood with one leg forward. She also sported a thin gold chain around her waist and and ankle bracelet.