Carrie Ann Inaba Thrills Fans With A Wellness Wednesday Post

Carrie Ann Inaba has thrilled fans with a new Instagram post she called Wellness Wednesday. The Talk host, who recently recovered from coronavirus, has decided to share what she has learned about health and taking care of oneself with her 397,000 followers.

Carrie Ann posted a photograph of herself as she sat on a sofa and looked at a graphic of a chakra as seen here. She informed her followers about these energy centers and promised to guide them if they were interested in learning more about how chakras benefitted one’s emotional and physical health. Carrie Ann looked lovely in a sleeveless red dress as she looked at the image in what appeared to be a dressing area of the talk show she hosts with Sharon Osbourne, Amanda Kloots, Sheryl Underwood, and Elaine Welteroth.

Carrie Ann said that during the middle of the week, everyone’s bodies and minds could start to feel a little overwhelmed and tired. Therefore, she chose to start a series called Wellness Wednesday on her Instagram,

She said that this was a good point in the week for everyone to check in with themselves and see what was working versus what was not in terms of their physical and emotional health.

Carrie Ann took her inaugural post to focus on chakras.

Jean Baptiste Lacroix / Getty Images

She wrote that as a dancer she was always sensitive to the energy around her and within her, and connecting with that was important. Carrie Ann explained that these were the pathways of energy in one’s body and were just another way of understanding one’s own wellness.

Carrie Ann said that this can be achieved through either visualization or meditation. She said she brings this awareness into her daily life through colors. The heart chakra is typically represented by the colors green or pink. The dancer shared she loved pink and so if she was feeling sad or wanted to connect with people through the heart, she wore pink.

She claimed she was always looking for new methods of manifesting vibrancy.

“Wellness is everything mind body soul,” wrote one follower.

“I’m on the tail end of COVID and have been able to watch The Talk every day. You guys make me feel so much better each day. I would love to learn more since I know nothing about it!!! Thanks for your inspiration,” penned a second fan.

“Wow, I just picked up a book on them and would like to learn more!” remarked a third Instagram user.