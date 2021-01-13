Tammy Hembrow Goes Braless Underneath A Crop Top In Racy New Update

Tammy Hembrow lit up her Instagram feed on January 12 when she posed in a skimpy outfit. The model’s Tuesday share included four photos that showed off her bombshell curves from several different angles.

The first image in the series saw Tammy posing in the center of the frame. She stood outside where it looked to be a beautiful day as an abundance of sunlight spilled over her figure. Tammy appeared to be near an outdoor bar area, and several white posts made up the rest of the space. She tilted her chin toward the ground and looked over the rim of her glasses with her lips slightly parted. The next image saw Tammy with her backside facing the camera, looking over her shoulder with a sultry stare.

The next two shots saw Tammy at different angles, ensuring her audience was treated to a great view of her figure. Tammy opted for a sexy set that included a top from her own clothing line. The top was black and cropped near her ribs, exposing her rock hard abs. It had thin straps that secured over the back of her neck in a halter-style and her muscular arms were on full display. To up the ante even further, Tammy went braless for the look.

She teamed the look with a pair of jeans that were equally hot. It had a high waistband that was tight on her hips, highlighting her tiny waist and midsection. The area near her hips was slightly baggy, while the body of the pants was tight on her thighs. The garment also had a light wash that gave it a vintage vibe.

She added several accessories to her ensemble, including a silver bracelet and a pair of dangly earrings to match. Tammy also wore a black purse slung over her shoulder in the sexy look. She styled her long, blond locks with a center part and a few braids that were worn like pigtails.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Tammy’s page for a short time but it has amassed more than 182,000 likes and 580-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Tammy’s outfit, and a few used emoji instead of words to express their admiration.

“This top is everything. Rock it queen!” one follower gushed, adding a series of flames to the end of their comment.

“Hands down the hottest mamma alive!” a second exclaimed.

“Ohhh man, yes!! Looking so good,” another added with a few red hearts.

“You’re perfect in every single way Tam Tam,” one more gushed.