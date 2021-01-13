Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Finn Explodes At Liam

Thursday’s The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate fire and brimstone will rain down when Dr. John “Finn” Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) finally confronts Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). The usually calm and collected physician will be spitting mad when he faces off with his girlfriend’s ex-husband.

Liam can be pigheaded at times. He certainly won’t back down from a fight. So, when Finn takes him to task for sleeping with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), he’s ready to throw down, per the daily spoilers.

Finn Is Spitting Mad

As seen in the below image, Finn is one angry doctor. Not only did his girlfriend betray him by hooking up with her ex-husband, but she’s also pregnant. Steffy doesn’t know who her baby daddy is since she slept with both Finn and Liam.

The physician is fuming because what should have been a joyous event is quickly becoming a nightmare. He wanted a future and a family with Steffy. Recently, he even asked her if she wanted one or two kids together with him. He was ready to commit. However, the Forrester co-CEO admitted that she had cheated on him.

Finn knows that Steffy has issues. As he pointed out, she still has that life-size painting of her and Liam up on the wall. The doctor no longer thinks that it’s just for Kelly Spencer’s (Colette and Avalon Gray) sake that it’s still hanging. He believes that she has unresolved feelings for her ex.

Finn Explodes On ‘The Bold And The Beautiful’

The physician also feels that Liam is to be blamed for the one-night stand. He has never understood why the Spencer heir is always hanging around at the cliff house. Sure, he and Steffy share a child, but he’s always inserting himself into her life.

Liam is also unable to resolve his own problems. He’s always whispering in Steffy’s ear and getting her opinion on the happenings in his life. Finn thinks that he wants his bread buttered on both sides and hasn’t let go of Steffy. He believes that Liam is too selfish to let his ex get on with her own life.

Finn will face off with Liam, per The TV Guide. He is livid that the married man couldn’t keep his hands to himself. Instead of resolving issues by confronting Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) on the night that they were supposedly kissing, he jumped into bed with Steffy. He thinks that Liam needs to man-up and explain himself.

Liam won’t hold back when Finn explodes at him. He will give back as good as he gets. But, this time the Spencer heir is in the wrong. He needs to admit his mistakes so that they can figure out how they will move forward.