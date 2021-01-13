Karina Ramos Ditches Her Bikini Top In Steamy Ocean Pics

Brunette beauty Karina Ramos has an incredible body, and she put most of it on display in her latest Instagram update. On Wednesday, she uploaded a couple of photos that saw her wearing nothing but a pair of bikini bottoms and a necklace while she posed in the ocean.

The former Miss Costa Rica’s bottoms were black, they had a low-cut front and a thong back.

Karina also sported a wide black cheer necklace that was adorned with several rows of shells.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Negril, Jamaica.

The first photo captured Karina from a side angle. Part of a tree on a beach was blurred behind her.

The model appeared to be in shallow water, leaning on her hands with her legs behind her. Her shoulders and back were covered in sand. The pose showed off her shapely shoulders and the sexy curve of her lower back. She also flashed a bit of side boob, and part of her pert derrière was visible. She gazed at the camera with her lips slightly parted while pieces of her wet hair dangled above the water and clung to her back.

The remaining snap captured Karina from a distance in the shallow turquoise ocean. Tress lined the beach behind her and clouds filled most of the sky.

Karina appeared to be on her knees with the water hitting the tops her thighs. The front of her body and arms were covered in sand. She held her arms in front of her body, strategically covering her breasts with her upper arms. The stance showcased her ample cleavage. Her chiseled abs, along with her curvy hips, were hard to miss while she lifted one shoulder. She tilted her head and gave the camera a sultry look.

In the caption, the model mentioned that the images were part of a photo shoot for Posed magazine. She also tagged the photographer for his creative efforts.

Many of the replies were written in Spanish, but judging from the amount of flame and heart emoji in the comments sections, her admirers enjoyed the pictures.

Last month, Karina took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a tiny black bikini that featured pink trim. She also sported a sheer coverup, which she wore loosely off her shoulders. The update included three snaps that saw her facing the camera while flaunting her sculpted abs and hourglass shape. She posed in a tropical locale near a column wrapped in wicker.