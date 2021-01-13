Qimmah Russo Showcases Killer Curves In Tiny Black Bikini For Sizzling Instagram Post

Fitness guru Qimmah Russo, 26, left her 1.6 million Instagram followers drooling once more on Wednesday, January 13, when she shared some sizzling-hot new photos of herself.

The Q-Flex Fitness founder was photographed outdoors, seemingly during golden hour as the sun cast a long shadow behind her. Qimmah showed off her enviable figure from different perspectives in the two-image slideshow.

She appeared to be captured mid-walk in the first frame as the front of her body faced the camera. She placed her right hand on top of her head and held what seemed to be a teal-colored water bottle in her left hand. She also pouted with her eyes closed.

She posed from her left side in the second snapshot, emitting a sexy vibe as she propped her derriere out while standing on her tiptoes. She gave a pout and had her right hand on her head once again.

Her long, raven-colored locks were styled in tight curls that cascaded down her back. She rocked her square-cut nails long with a white polish that stood out against her tanned complexion.

Qimmah easily flaunted her famous form in a skimpy black bikini that featured white and red text all over. The set’s top was designed with two sets of straps that tied around her neck and back along with rectangular-shaped cups, which were bridged by two thin strings, that exposed a massive amount of cleavage, sideboob, and underboob. Her matching bottoms, which looked to be a thong, featured a scanty cut that also hid little of her figure, putting her curvy hips and pert booty on display.

She completed the look with a black baseball cap, and accessorized with large hoop earrings and a naval piercing.

In the post’s caption, she told her fans to get up and seize the day.

The series quickly gained popularity in the social media sphere as it amassed more than 14,000 likes in just an hour after going live. Dozens of admirers also articulated their thoughts on the model and her killer curves in the comments section.

“I am loving your new thick physique girl. You’re looking amazing either way,” one individual wrote, following with a string of pink heart emoji.

“Hottie with a body,” another admirer chimed in.

“These looks you’ve been putting together are great (Tony The Tiger voice),” a third fan asserted.

“Everything is perfect proportions in the right places. You are God’s gift to mankind, that is a fact,” a fourth user praised.

Just earlier today, the stunner shared another jaw-dropping post that displayed her twerking her bodacious booty in a skintight dress.