Gizele Oliveira Poses Provocatively On A Hawaiian Beach In A Vibrant Red Bikini That Complements Her Tan

Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.4 million Instagram followers a hump day treat when she posted a sizzling new series of photos today that featured her showing some serious skin.

The Victoria’s Secret model posed on a beautiful beach in the seven-slide upload, which a geotag indicated was located in Paia, Hawaii. She struck several provocative poses in the soft sand, first posing on her knees while leaning back and gazing at the camera in front of her with an alluring stare.

Another shot saw her in a classic pinup pose with one hand on her waist and the other on top of her brunette locks. A third photo captured her down on all fours with her back arched as the golden sun spilled down and illuminated her slender frame.

Of course, a day on the beach called for the perfect swimwear and Gizele’s certainly did not disappoint. She slipped into a vibrant red bikini for the outing from fellow Victoria’s Secret model Candice Swanepoel’s Tropic of C swimwear line that complemented her gorgeous, allover tan. The set included a sexy halter-style top with minuscule triangle cups that exposed an eyeful of cleavage and underboob. It also had extra long ties that wrapped tightly around her midsection in a crisscross fashion, accentuating her flat tummy and slender frame.

The Brazilian bombshell rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms during her beach day as well. The garment boasted a high-cut style that showcased her long, lean legs and shapely thighs. It featured a daringly cheeky design as well that exposed her enviable booty, which she provided a close-up snap of in one slide of the update. The piece also had a thin, stringy waistband that tied high up on her hips in dainty bows, drawing more attention to her trim waist and chiseled abs.

Two hours proved to be more than enough time for fans of the catwalk queen to shower her latest Instagram update with love. It has been awarded nearly 18,000 likes in the short period of time, as well as dozens of comments and compliments.

“You are firee girrrl,” one person wrote.

“Totally body goals,” quipped another fan.

“Amazing place, amazing woman,” a third follower remarked.

“STUNNING,” added a fourth admirer.

Gizele has been sharing a number of photos from her Hawaiian vacation. In another post from the trip, the model was seen sitting on the trunk of a large tree while rocking a skimpy white two-piece. Fans were thrilled by those snaps as well, awarding them more than 16,000 likes and 149 comments to date.