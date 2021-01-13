Capitol Riots Were A Cover For Assassination Plots, Journalist Says

Journalist Xeni Jardin believes that the riots at the United States Capitol last week were a cover for assassination plots.

“It’s now clear that the noise and chaos of the ‘riot’ and demonstration were strategic cover for one or more meticulously planned assassination plots. And they got in. What or who stopped them? Why didn’t they succeed?” she tweeted.

As reported by BBC, Michael Sherwin, U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia, said Tuesday that over 160 case files linked to the Capitol riots have been opened. In addition, 70 people had been charged at the time of his comments. However, he noted that some of the misdemeanors charges could be upgraded to felonies linked to conspiracy and sedition.

Whether Jardin’s theory is true or not, assassination plots have allegedly become a concern for American law enforcement in the wake of the riots. According to HuffPost, Capitol Police briefed Democrats on Monday about three potential forthcoming plans to overthrow the government, one of which involves blocking Democrats from entering the U.S. Capitol and assassinating some of them.

“The plan to surround the Capitol includes assassinating Democrats as well as Republicans who didn’t support Trump’s effort to overturn the election ― and allowing other Republicans to enter the building and control government,” the publication wrote.

The news outlet noted that it did not disclose specific information to avoid aiding the plotters. In addition, one lawmaker claimed that some of the plotters are attempting to get journalists to report on their planned demonstrations.

“Some of their main communications to organize these have been cut off, so they’re purposely trying to get the media to report on this as a way to further disseminate information and to attract additional support for their attacks.”

Chris Sampson, chief of research at the Terror Asymmetrics Project on Strategy, Tactics, and Radical Ideologies, told NBC News that his defense research institute is concerned about some of the messages being posted in certain extremist Telegram chatrooms.

“When they start calling for assassinations, when they start calling for action versus sharing information, we flag them a little higher.”

Arieh Kovler, who last month predicted the storming of the Capitol, recently revealed a theory he found spreading through communities of Donald Trump supporters — the riots were a cover for a plan to have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrested. As The Inquisitr reported, the theory posits that Pelosi’s stolen laptop contains evidence that will be used to imprison the politician.