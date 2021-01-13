Katelyn Runck Shows Some Serious Skin In A Striped Set

Katelyn Runck’s most recent Instagram share has been earning her rave reviews from her 2.4 million fans. The sizzling shot captured the model and social media influencer in a sexy set that did her nothing but favors.

The image captured Katelyn posing in the center of the frame. She appeared to be outside, where she sat in a chair with wicker sides and a cloth back. The model placed one hand on the armrest, draping the opposite on her knee. She had her chest facing toward the camera, looking into the lens with a sultry stare. Katelyn showed off her amazing figure in a sexy, striped set that did her nothing but favors.

On her upper half, she wore a top with white and blue stripes that gave the look a nautical vibe. It had capped sleeves that cut off near her biceps, leaving her arms on display for the camera. The top had a deep V-neckline that dipped low into her chest, exposing her ample bust for her fans to admire. The garment was tight on Katelyn’s ribs, cutting off above her rock hard abs.

She teamed the look with a pair of tiny shorts that matched the same color and style as her top. It had a thick band that was tight on Katelyn’s waist, highlighting her tiny midsection and hourglass frame. The body of the garment was loose on Katelyn’s figure but it cut off high on her legs, exposing her muscular thighs. She added a dark polish to her nails, giving her look even more of a sexy vibe.

Katelyn wore her long, dark locks with a deep side part, and her hair swept over one side of her shoulder and back. In the caption of the post, she joked that she was just thinking about her next meal.

It has not taken long for her audience to weigh in on the sizzling snapshot and it’s already earned more than 2,800 likes and well over 100 comments within minutes of going live. Some Instagrammers complimented Katelyn’s amazing figure while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their thoughts. Several others weighed in on the caption, confessing that they are also thinking about their next meal.

“If love to do dinner with you, I’d be the luckiest guy in the world sitting across the table from you, and the envy of ever other guy in the restaurant…!!!” one fan wrote, adding a trio of red hearts.

“What would you like to eat, Katelyn sweety, you’re so lovely and adorable,” another fan added.

“Always beautiful and amazing,” a third wrote.