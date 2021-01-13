Kate Hudson, 41, Showcases Flat Tummy And Abs In Skintight Athleticwear As She Does A Vigorous Workout

Kate Hudson worked up a sweat in the most recent addition to her Instagram page. The actress and Fabletics co-founder took to her account on Tuesday to share a series of photos taken as she performed a vigorous workout in skintight athleticwear while making a special announcement about her brand.

The Something Borrowed star nearly maxed out the social media platform’s posting limit, including a total of nine photos in the January 12 addition to her feed. The update kicked off with a close-up shot of Kate sporting Fabletic’s “strength in unity” t-shirt, which she knotted up just underneath her bust. In the caption, she noted that 100 percent of net proceeds from the top would be donated to the ACLU “as part of our ongoing commitment to fight for racial justice and equality.”

The remaining eight slides in the update caught the 41-year-old showing off her ageless physique and impressive flexibility during an intense workout. She performed a series of leg and full-body exercises with dumbbells and ankle weights in what appeared to be her home gym.

Naturally, Kate was suited up in gear from her popular activewear brand for the sweat sesh. She opted for a coordinated sports bra-and-leggings combo in a gorgeous, iridescent blue color that popped against her flawless tan.

The mother-of-three look phenomenal in the tiny workout top that clung tightly to her chest, highlighting her voluptuous assets and slender frame. It had thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders as she lifted weights high above her head. Fans were also treated to a look at the star’s taut midriff, as the piece cut off just below her bust.

She rocked matching leggings as well that fit her lower half like a glove. The bottoms hugged her curves in all of the right ways, highlighting her derriere and shapely legs. The leggings also had a high-rise waistband that further accentuated her trim physique. It sat just underneath her navel, drawing attention to her chiseled abs.

Many fans showed some love for Kate’s post, awarding it more than 36,000 likes within 15 hours of going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to compliment the A-lister on her incredible looks, as well as praise her for promoting a good cause.

“Thank you for ALL the t’s you create for various charities/social issues and your work to feed those in need,” one person wrote.

“You are inspiring!” praised another fan.

“Such a hot figure, all that exercise certainly shows cause you look absolutely fantastic,” a third follower remarked.

“Beautiful! Also that color light blue is really your color. You glow in that!” added a fourth admirer.

Kate often models pieces from the Fabletics line on her Instagram page. In another recent update, the celeb highlighted her backside in a pair of nude leggings from the brand while performing another series of exercises.