Bombshell Beauty Kelly Brook Wears Crop Top & High-Waisted Leggings For ‘Bedroom’ Workout

Kelly Brook took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. For her most recent upload, she modeled a sporty ensemble that was part of a paid partnership for Tesco’s clothing brand, F&F.

The Heart FM presenter stunned in a sporty multicolored-patterned crop top that was relatively low-cut. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage and a hint of her midriff. Brook teamed the ensemble with high-waisted black leggings that featured the same multicolored pattern down the side of the leg. The attire fell down to her ankles and showed off her fit physique. Brook went barefoot for the occasion and showcased her pedicured toes that were painted with a coat of dark polish. She styled her long brunette hair down in waves and with a middle part.

The 41-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, the model was captured standing on a small circular trampoline indoors. She posed side-on and rested her left foot on tiptoes. Brook gazed directly over her shoulder and stared in front of her with a fierce expression.

In the third frame, she directly faced the camera and kept the same foot on tiptoes. Brook rested her arms in front of her and wrapped her luscious locks over her right shoulder.

In the fourth slide, the former Britain’s Got Talent panelist got own on her knees and sported another over-the-shoulder pose with her lips parted.

In the fifth and final pic, she crouched with her legs open and tilted her head to the side.

For her caption, Brook thanked F&F Clothing for sending her the gear she was wearing and explained that she had set up a little circuit in her bedroom that will allow her to workout.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 26,000 likes and over 390 comments, proving to be very popular with her 1.3 million followers.

“Let’s hope my rebounder makes me look as hot as you!!!” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“The world’s most perfect woman for a reason,” another person shared.

“You would look amazing in a bin liner. Keep motivated Kelly. Ps love the show with you & JK on heart London,” remarked a third fan.

“The must beautiful in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

Last summer, Brook used the social media platform to wear a floral dress with thigh-high slits from the same brand. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the bombshell beauty paired the attire with black heeled sandals.