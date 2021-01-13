Delilah Belle Hamlin Lounges In Bed In A Sexy Nude Intimates Set

Delilah Belle Hamlin is the latest celebrity to rock Kim Kardashian’s new SKIMS set. The January 12 update captured the model and Instagram influencer in minimal attire.

The photo saw Hamlin sprawled out in bed, where she laid on her side, placing one hand on her hip and the opposite in front of her. The headboard of the bed had a backlight that was illuminated a bright shade of orange. The setting was simple, and there was only a single photo that was hung on the wall. Hamlin had an open book in front of her and touched the pages with her hand. She flaunted her amazing figure in a sexy set that left little to the imagination.

On her upper half, Hamlin rocked a nude bra that nearly matched the color of her skin. It had a pair of thick straps that stretched over her shoulders, leaving a tease of her arms on display. The body of the gament was tight on her bust, cutting off near her ribs and exposing a portion of her rock-hard abs.

Hamlin teamed the look with a pair of matching hosiery that was just as hot. The garment was made of the same nude fabric, nearly matching the color of Hamlin’s skin. The top of the piece appeared to be like a set of underwear, and its waistband was tight on her waist, highlighting her tiny midsection. It also had a sheer fabric that was tight on her legs. Hamlin rocked a single ring as her only visible accessory.

She wore her long, blond locks with a middle part, and a few pieces fell over her eyes while the rest tumbled over her shoulders and back. The model kept the caption of the update simple, tagging Kim Kardashian’s brand and adding an old-school winky face to the end of her post.

It has not taken long for Instagrammers to take notice of the smoking hot update, and it’s quickly earned more than 36,000 likes and 130-plus comments. Some Instagrammers complimented Hamlin on her figure while a few more asked questions about the look. A few more couldn’t find the right words and used emoji instead.

“Omg you’re beautiful Delilah!! Love this on you,” one fan gushed, adding a series of flames and red hearts.

“How many times a day on average do you get ‘hey there Delilah,” a second asked, referencing the song.

“You look just like your mother! Drop dead gorgeous,” another social media user chimed in.

“So unfair how naturally beautiful you are,” one more wrote with the addition of a single red heart.