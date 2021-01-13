Lynnie Marie Bares Booty In Tiny Black Bikini In Cancun

Lynnie Marie let it all hang out in her most recent Instagram snap on Tuesday. The gorgeous blond opted for a barely there style as she served up a steamy look for the camera.

In the racy pic, Lynnie looked hotter than ever as she bared her booty in a tiny black bikini. The top tied behind her back and around her neck with thin straps that exposed her muscular back, toned arms, and shoulders. The garment also clung tightly to her busty chest and exposed some sideboob.

The skimpy bottoms were pulled high over her curvaceous hips and wrapped tightly around her slim midsection. The swimwear also appeared to be a thong that showcased her round booty and long, lean legs. Her flat tummy and impressive abs were also in full view for the shot. She accessorized the look with a pair of sparkly earrings.

Lynnie posed outdoors for the pic. She sat on her knees on top of a white sofa. Her back was arched and her pert posterior was pushed out slightly as she rested one hand on her thigh and the other on her opposite foot. Her head was turned as she gave a smoldering stare into the camera.

In the background, some green foliage could be seen. In the caption, Lynnie asked her followers what they thought about the new year so far. She also geotagged her location as Cancun.

Her long, blond hair was worn in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose waves that hung down her back and cascaded over one of her shoulders.

Lynnie’s over 1.3 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the snap by clicking the like button more than 12,000 times in less than 24 hours after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section with over 370 messages.

“Always drooling over you!” one follower stated.

“Soooo gorgeous love,” another wrote.

“Obsessed with this pic,” a third comment read.

“Such a babe,” a fourth person declared.

The model doesn’t seem to be shy when it comes to flaunting her toned physique in skimpy outfits while posing for the camera. She’s often seen rocking eye-popping styles.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lynnie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she sported a sexy black two-piece underneath of a see-through netted dress while soaking up some sun. To date, that post has racked up more than 16,000 likes and over 540 comments.