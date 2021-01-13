Alexa Collins Slays In A Sexy Sheer Teddy And Flashy Jewelry: ‘Diamonds Are Forever’

Alexa Collins lit up her Instagram page with a new post on Wednesday that has her followers talking for more reasons than one.

The January 13 update included a total of six photos that captured the model posing in various places throughout her home. The first show was a steamy selfie taken in her living room, where she propped one leg up on the couch in a provocative manner. She was also captured in her bathroom and bedroom, as well as in her office, where she sat behind her desk in front of a neon sign that lit up the room with a bright pink glow.

While Alexa’s location changed with each swipe left, her outfit stayed the same throughout the upload — and it was one that was certainly worth a look. The Florida cutie looked phenomenal as she showcased her ample assets and incredible physique in sexy lingerie and flashy jewelry, sending temperatures soaring on her feed.

The blond bombshell slayed in a sheer black teddy that hugged her dangerous curves in all of the right ways. The one-piece boasted a set of lacy cups and a plunging neckline that exposed an eyeful of her voluptuous assets, giving the snaps a seductive vibe. It had a striped bodice that fit snugly around her midsection, highlighting her trim waist and flat tummy. Meanwhile, the number’s high-cut and cheeky design made for a steamy sight of the model’s curvy hips and lean legs.

She added a slinky sheer robe as an extra layer to her look, which featured a furry feathered trim at the ends of its billowy sleeves. She left it completely open and let it slink down her arm in an alluring manner, teasing a glimpse at her toned shoulders along the way.

Alexa was also dripping in jewelry in the multi-slide update. She sported a gorgeous diamond necklace with a dainty heart pendant, as well as a large statement watch and a pair of shiny stud earrings. In the caption, she noted that the pieces were from the Florida-based jewelery Diamonds by Raymond Lee.

Fans of the Instagram hottie went wild for the newest addition to her feed, awarding it more than 4,000 likes and dozens of comments after just 25 minutes of going live.

“Gorgeous! Also, love that watch!” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as always Alexa,” praised another fan.

“Super sexy,” a third follower quipped.

“You look amazing,” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa is never one to shy away from showing off her fabulous figure on social media. Last week, the blond bombshell sent pulses racing with a bikini-clad snap that saw her rocking a purple two-piece. That look proved popular as well, earning over 19,000 likes and 307 comments to date.