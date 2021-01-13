Dolly Castro Shows Off Massive Cleavage In Revealing Sports Bra & Camo-Print Leggings

Dolly Castro put her curvaceous physique on display in the most recent photo that was shared on her Instagram feed. The model and social media influencer’s January 12 update captured her posing in a sexy workout set that did her nothing but favors.

The image captured Dolly posing in the center of the frame. She stood in a room with white walls, and there was a treadmill behind her. A geotag in the update indicated that Dolly was in Orange County, California. She had her body facing the camera and both arms raised as she ran one hand through her dark tresses. Dolly staggered her feet and popped one hip to the side, meeting the lens of the camera with a seductive stare.

She opted for a sexy, mismatched workout set. In the caption, she made sure to tag 1st Phorm, crediting them for the sexy ensemble. Dolly sported a lilac bra that complemented her complexion. It had thin straps that were tight over her shoulders, leaving her toned arms on display. The garment featured a plunging neckline that dipped low into her chest, revealing her ample cleavage for the camera. The piece also had a peek-a-boo cutout which exposed even more skin. It had a thick band that fit tight on Dolly’s ribcage, and the scanty look offered a tease of her trim abs.

The model teamed the look with a pair of camo-print leggings that were just as hot. The waistband was worn high on Dolly’s midsection, highlighting her hourglass curves. The leggings proceeded to fit tightly over her shapely thighs and pert derriere.

The fitness coach wore her brunette locks with a middle part, and her mane spilled over one shoulder and back. She added her wedding ring and a black watch to complete the ensemble.

In the caption of the post, Dolly shared that it was her rest day, but she was still planning to go on a run. Within hours, the update has amassed more than 37,000 likes and 400-plus comments. She also asked her followers if they trained today.

“You are so beautiful as if it was the first time I saw you on Facebook,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts.

“Yup! I’ve been on the jump rope for a few weeks now. My knees are burning but it feels great! Bless the grind,” a second added.

“Dollyyyy!!!!!!!!!!! Hope you’re having a blessed day you look marvelous,” a third chimed in.