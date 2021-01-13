‘Selling Sunset’ Star Jason Oppenheim Announces New Real Estate Office With Bar, Gym & ‘Maybe Even Some Desks’

The real estate mogul scored a posh pad for his new location.

Selling Sunset star Jason Oppenheim has announced he is opening a new office for The Oppenheim Group in Newport Beach California, but it sounds more like a party house than a workspace.

In a new post shared to Instagram, seen here, the brokerage boss revealed that after “many years” of contemplation, his dream office is finally coming to fruition. In the caption to photos of the exterior of the space, Oppenheim revealed that his love for the coastal California city and its exciting real estate opportunities convinced him to “go for it!”

“And if your [sic] going to go, go big,” he teased.

Oppenheim added that he found a 4,000-square-foot former bank property which he is currently renovating.

“It’s going to be the coolest office anywhere, with a full bar, living room, dining area, arcade, pool table, gym, showers, kitchen, vault with whiskey/wine, coffee bar, walls of contemporary art, books, and vintage boom boxes, and who knows, maybe even some desks!” Oppenheim wrote.

He also promised to post some interior photos in a few weeks and teased a spinoff with the hashtag “#SellingNewport!?”

The Oppenheim Group

Oppenheim received support from several of his Selling Sunset co-stars in the comments section.

“Omg yasssss!” wrote Christine Quinn.

“Omg it’s GORGEOUS!!!!” added Amanza Smith.

“Congrats!” chimed in Davina Potratz.

In addition, Maya Vander posted the clapping hands emoji.

Other commenters begged for a job at the new location and joked that the office sounds so nice that there would be no need to go home after work.

Lindy Lin / Netflix

While Oppenheim will have to staff the new brokerage office, there will be a familiar face at the Newport Beach location. Heather Rae Young, one of the top agents at the Los Angeles firm featured on the Netflix reality show, will be transferring over to the new locale, which is even closer to the Orange County home she shares with her fiancé, Tarek El Moussa.

Oppenheim previously told told Fox News that Young will be based out of the L.A. office as always, but will also work out of the Newport Beach location, where his best friend will serve as the manager.

At the time, Oppenheim said the workspace he was looking at was “insane.” He also noted that while Young will be “popping into” the Orange County office, she “won’t be going anywhere” and will still be featured on the upcoming season of Selling Sunset.

There is no word on when Season 4 of Oppenheim’s hit reality show will debut on Netflix amid the shutdowns in California due to the coronavirus pandemic.