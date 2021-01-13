‘Double Shot At Love’ Star Derynn Paige Gives Fans An ‘Up Close & Personal’ Look At Her Ample Cleavage

Derynn Paige snapped a new photo for Instagram where she gave her 295,000 followers an up-close-and-personal look at her ample cleavage. The reality television star, who shared the small screen with Jersey Shore: Family Vacation stars Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino for two seasons on Double Shot at Love, has teased her followers on the social media site with a series of luscious snaps that showed off her sun-kissed skin. All appeared to have been taken during a Florida vacation.

In the newest upload, the raven-haired beauty filled the frame with her tanned and toned upper body.

She wore a black bikini top that had thin straps that wrapped around her neck. The cups of the top were cut away and featured an open neckline that showed off her ample cleavage. The material had a sheen to it and featured accent stitching on the cups.

In the pic, Derynn leaned her head onto her left knuckle. Her nails featured a pretty pale manicure.

On her wrist was a bracelet with a trio of gold chains. Dangling from it was a small twisted red horn, known as a Cornicello in Italian culture. The bauble comes from the jewelry line of her fellow Double Shot at Love star Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz.

A gold necklace with her full name written in script fell at her collarbone.

Derynn peered at the camera. Her eyes were covered with an oversized pair of tortoise sunglasses in a distinct shape. The top was cut straight across the tops of her peppers before dipping into a circular shape at the bottom. A triangular cutout lay atop the bridge of her nose. This stylish accessory had orange-toned lenses.

Atop the crown of her head, covering her hair, which was worn long and loose, was a wrap in a leopard print.

Derynn was photographed in a sunny outdoor area. In the background, dark green foliage was seen as the sun’s rays touched the buildings and fenceline.

Double Shot at Love’s Brittani and Marissa Lucchese were some of the first to comment on their gorgeous pal’s overall look.

Derynn’s fans were very appreciative of her latest upload. Many used emoji such as fire, smiley faces with heart eyes, and red hearts to convey their feelings regarding the photograph.

“You are what I dream about,” penned one follower.

“These men need to calm down here in the remarks LOL,” claimed a second fan.

“Are you kidding me with this lewk?” asked a third Instagram user.

“Stunning, so beautiful,” wrote a fourth fan.