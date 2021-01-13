Jessica Simpson Reveals How She Saved Her Skin During Quarantine

The 40-year-old fashion designer looks younger than ever at 40.

Jessica Simpson opened up about her skin secrets in a new interview

The gorgeous 40-year-old singer and fashion designer told Shape that while she has struggled with the skin condition eczema since childhood, she found relief during the COVID-19 quarantine.

In the interview, Jessica revealed that her eczema flare-ups were so bad after she gave birth to her daughter Birdie Mae in 2019 that she wouldn’t even show photos of her holding her baby to her friends.

She ultimately partnered with the prescription brand Eucrisa, but during quarantine, Jessica became “obsessed” with doing red light therapy treatments at home. Jessica explained that during the pandemic she went down a “skincare rabbit hole” with her facialist and came upon the life-changing at-home fix that has her looking younger than ever.

“I place the anti-inflammatory device everywhere on my body, including my scalp, stomach, and boobs. I have fewer wrinkles at 40 than I did at 38!” she revealed to the fitness magazine.

According to Glamour, RTL is a procedure that works by delivering concentrated wavelengths of natural light into the skin where it’s absorbed by the cells and stimulates the production of collagen, elastin, and fibroblasts.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Jessica previously told InStyle that she doesn’t ever want to get Botox because she likes her facial expressions and doesn’t want to change how she appears. The busy businesswoman explained that laying there with a red light on her face puts her into a “meditative” state of mind and she can just play music, listen to a podcast, or get centered as she’s “Benjamin Buttoning” herself.

In addition to her personal care moments, Jessica who is mom to Birdie, 1, Ace, 7, and Maxwell 8, revealed in the new interview that she also strives to have laughter in her life, calling her kids’ cackles a form of “happy laughing therapy.” She makes it a point to spend personal time with each of her kids doing fun things such as baking.

Since penning her bestselling memoir, Open Book, the star has also taken to journaling as a way to feel more grounded. Jessica explained that after a busy day of taking care of her family, writing her thoughts on paper helps to clear her mind so she can have a restful night of sleep.

Jessica’s at-home treatments and stress minimizers definitely appear to be working. The mom of three looks half her age in the photos she now proudly posts on her Instagram page.