Brielle Biermann Sizzles In Booty-Baring Nude Bikini While Handling Huge Snake In Hot Beach Photos

The reality star flashed her tan and her curves.

Brielle Biermann showed off her snake handling skills in a nude bikini this week for a stunning Instagram upload by her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann. In two beach photos posted on January 12, the 23-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star stood on the sand and flaunted her curves with a huge snake draped over her shoulders.

The first shot showed Brielle as she posed side on to the camera while she gave a sultry look over her red lensed sunglasses with a clear plastic frame. She held the snake with both hands and revealed that her skimpy bottoms were a thong as she flashed her toned booty. They sat just below her navel and highlighted her slim waist and toned legs.

Brielle paired it with a matching crop top-style bikini top that was low-cut at the chest and featured thick straps over both shoulders to flaunt her flawless curves.

Brielle’s long, brunette hair was down and blew in the breeze. She accessorized with a headband that matched her bikini.

For the second shot, Brielle posed closer to the ocean as she looked down at the creature and flaunted her toned tummy.

In the caption, the former The Real Housewives of Atlanta star confirmed her daughter wore the Seashells two-piece in the color Lychee from her Salty K swimwear line.

She also joked that she didn’t know “what the hell possessed” Brielle to pose with the creature alongside a face with squinting eyes and a monkey covering its eyes.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Brielle Spears! Is that you!?,” one person joked, referring to Britney Spears’ infamous performance of “I’m A Slave 4 U” at the 2001 MTV VMAs where she danced with a Burmese python.

“Gorgeous! She was channeling her inner [Britney],” another wrote.

“Beautiful,” a third comment read alongside a fire emoji.

“Wow this is gorgeous,” another commented.

The upload proved popular with Kim’s 3.1 million followers as it received close to 20,000 likes and more than 215 comments.

Brielle previously revealed a little skin in a sizzling upload last month when she modeled two fashion-forward looks from her wardrobe.

The Bravo star posed in a skintight light blue strapless dress in front of large gold wings that were mounted on the wall. Brielle changed up her look for the second shot and sat on a low wall outdoors in a pink and blue cardigan that showed a little cleavage with a matching mini skirt.