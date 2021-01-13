Laura Amy Puts On Busty Display In Plunging Crop Top

Laura Amy took to her Instagram page to upload a saucy snapshot. The famous Australian model published the pic on Tuesday, January 12, that captured her flaunting her insanely stunning figure in a flirty crop top and shorts.

Laura displayed her enviable assets in a yellow top made of thin, ribbed fabric. It featured long sleeves and ribbon ties that she secured in a bow in the middle. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of her decolletage. However, the snug fit of the piece made her cleavage look more prominent. The garment’s cut left lots of skin exposed along her toned midriff, highlighting her flat tummy. While the upper part of the clothing had a skintight fit, the base was flowy.

She sported a pair of gray shorts, and it was made of soft, cotton fabric. The waistband sat below her navel, and it accentuated her curvy hips. The bottoms appeared more casual contrary to the upper garment.

In the photo, the influencer was inside a room in her revealing ensemble. She used her phone as a camera and positioned it in front of her as she casually posed in her sexy outfit.

Laura lounged on the edge of the bed and occupied mostly one side of the frame. She sat by putting more weight on one side of her buns and thigh. She raised her left hand to the back of her head as she looked straight into the lens with a sultry gaze and pouty lips.

The nearby window showed sunlight coming into the room, illuminating the place and her curves.

The hottie wore her highlighted brunette locks up in a bun and left a few tendrils of hair down, which framed her face. For the occasion, she opted to wear a name necklace as her accessory.

In the caption, Laura wrote a few words that relate to her yellow crop top. She also shared that her ensemble came from Fashion Nova and tagged the brand in the post.

The picture quickly went viral on the internet and gained more than 11,100 likes and over 270 comments through her social media account in less than a day. The majority of her online admirers were quick to shower her with compliments. Many praised her busty display and killer body. Some others decided to leave a mix of emoji in the comments section as a form of their admiration for the model.

“You are absolutely beautiful,” one of her admirers wrote.

“Seeing your gorgeous face brightens my day. I appreciate the daily posts. I am thankful,” wrote another fan.

“My morning vitamin. So sweet and pretty. I am overjoyed,” added a third follower.