Yuliett Torres Gets Flirty In Skimpy Bikini Update With Gigi Rydes

Instagram model and actress Yuliett Torres teased her 8.1 million followers with her recent scantily-clad post. The update, which was posted on Monday, January 11, showed the celebrity playing poolside with fellow Instagram sensation Gigi Rydes. Posing in skimpy swimwear, the pair instantly captivated their intended audience.

Yuliett wore a black thong-backed bathing suit that showed off her pert derriere. Strips of different colors lined the triangular cups. The extremely small briefs did up in bows over her slender hips and one image even showed Gigi adjusting it as she stood behind her.

Gigi opted for a gray reptile-print bikini. The top tied up around her neck in a halter-style and the matching briefs sat high over her hips as she posed with Yuliett.

Sharing four tantalizing snaps, the first two were obvious goofy shots. Gigi was laughing in the first one as Yuliett flicked out her long dark hair behind. The second image revealed the pair in mid-blink as they stood on the edge of an inground pool.

The last two snaps, though, show a much sexier side to the duo. Standing tall, Yuliett looked directly at the camera while Gigi leaned forward and held onto the celebrity’s slender waist. Then, Yuliett watched as her fellow model fiddled with her bathing suit. Gigi’s long dark locks were wet and hung down her back as she helped out.

Yuliett’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. It only took a day for the update to reach 203,000 likes and more than 1,400 comments from her ecstatic supporters.

“Wonderful duo wow,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You lоok amazing,” a fan remarked.

“Two Masterpieces in one shot!” another user declared.

“Beautiful ladies,” a fourth person wrote.

There were plenty of comments in languages other than English as well. The Spanish term “hermosa” cropped up regularly and, according to a Google translation, this word means “beautiful” in English.

In addition, many of her followers avoided the language barrier by using emoji rather than words in order to show their appreciation. By far, the most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and red heart emoji. However, the peach and kissing ones also got a lot of attention from her admirers.

Yuliett often shares racy content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snap of herself sucking on a lollypop while kneeling on a sofa. With her back to the camera and wearing a particularly tight pair of booty shorts, her buns certainly became the focal point for her adoring fans.