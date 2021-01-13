Jessie James Decker Flaunts Impressive Figure In Tight Black Ensemble: ‘Feelin Snatched’

Jessie James Decker is feeling herself in her latest social media share. The “Wanted” singer posted a new selfie to her Instagram timeline on January 12 where she showed off her impressive physique to her 3.4 million followers.

In the new post, Jessie rocked an all-black ensemble that consisted of jeans and a long-sleeved turtleneck top. Jessie’s shirt was tucked into her pants which were cinched high on her waist. The tight shirt clung to her curves which amplified her assets and showcased her tiny waistline. The mother-of-three held both her hands up behind her head, pushing her ombre locks forward. She wore her hair in large bouncy curls which landed just below her shoulders.

The “Guilty” singer stared into the camera with her mouth slightly cocked open with her head tilted to the side. She wore large stud earrings and tiny gold hoops on her ears. She sat on a bright pink chair, which stuck out in the beige-colored room. Behind her was a clothing rack full of different color garbs, and several couches. Jessie used a glittery effect on the photo which made it look like she was sparkling.

In the caption of the post, Jessie said she was “feelin snatched,” and then asked if that’s the phrase young kids are using today. Snatched is generally used to describe something that is perfect, fashionable, or on point.

Jessie also noted in her caption that she had just done a makeup tutorial and was going to add it to her YouTube channel soon. She asked that her fans be patient with her as she is not great with technology.

In the comments section, fans of the reality star commented on her hot look while also granting the pic over 41,000 double-taps in less than one hour. Supporters of Jessie filled the comments section with sweet sentiments and compliments.

“You look amazing and gorgeous,” one user wrote with several heart-eyed smiley faces.

“So beautiful inside and out,” a second added.

“Oh wow! Your just incredibly gorgeous!” a third follower said.

Fans were happy to get a hot selfie of Jessie on Tuesday, as the cookbook author has been filling her feed with all different kinds of photos lately. Her posts have ranged from photos of her kids to different dinners she has prepared, and a slew of pics from her time co-hosting Dick Clark’s New Years Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. Jessie also shared several photos in December centered around Christmas as she decorated her home she shares with Eric Decker.