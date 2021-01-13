Yaslen Clemente Tugs At Sweatpants And Shows Off Toned Stomach: ‘Who Else Loves To Be In Sweats All Day?’

Instagram model Yaslen Clemente wowed her 2.5 million followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Tuesday, January 12, showed the celebrity wearing tie-died sweatpants and a crop top.

In the caption, she asked her supporters if they loved wearing sweats all day, or if it was just her. As to be expected, her fans couldn’t wait to reply.

Yaslen stood outside in the glorious sunshine in order to capture the alluring shot, her head cocked to one side as she stared directly at her intended audience. She wore white pants that featured a pale blue tie-dye pattern. The model paired this with a matching short-sleeved crop top. While the pants sat low on her hips, the celebrity used the thumb of one hand to pull the clothing down lower. This gave everyone a better view of her washboard abs as she posed with her legs spread.

While the first pic was all about showing off her toned midriff, the second snap drew attention to Yaslen’s pert derriere. Turning her back to the photographer, she leaned against the gate behind her and arched her back to show off the rearview.

Her blond locks hung free in both shots. Parted in the middle, gentle curls tumbled down around her shoulders as she posed. The lighter ends caught the sun’s rays and further enhanced the color.

Yaslen’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within two hours, the set had already clocked up an impressive 12,600 likes and more than 120 comments from her dedicated admirers.

“You’re hot,” a user simply stated.

“You are like the moon shining [in] the night with your light,” one follower waxed lyrical in the comments section.

“I sure as hell don’t look like you in sweats,” another fan joked lightheartedly.

“This outfit tho,” a fourth person wrote, also adding two of the star-eyed emoji in order to further show their appreciation.

In fact, many of her followers opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. However, the peach and tongue-hanging-out emoji also got a workout in the comments section as well.

Yaslen often flaunts her flawless figure when posting content to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she showed off her killer curves while wearing a tiny thong and plunging crop top. In the clip, the model turned side-on to the camera so that her intended audience could get a better view of her toned buns and thighs.