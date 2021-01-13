DJ Kim Lee, ‘The Asian Kim Kardashian,’ Showcases Curvaceous Physique In Revealing Strapless Dress

Kim Lee shared a stunning look with her 528,000 Instagram supporters in her latest social media share on Monday evening. The model and DJ — who is frequently compared to mega-celebrity Kim Kardashian, because of her look as well as her driven attitude — enthralled fans with an image from a photo shoot with the French fashion publication, L’Officiel.

Kim wore an elegant, off-the-shoulder gown with a dramatic slit up one side of the skirt that revealed her bare thigh nearly to her hip. The garment was made from supple, wine-colored satin and designed with strategically-placed tucks and pleats that accentuated the richness of the fabric, as well as her voluptuous figure.

The top of the strapless dress exposed her decolletage and an ample portion of tempting cleavage. The bodice featured a section of draping material cut horizontally across the center of her bust, and connected to decorative dropped sleeves that lay against her upper arms.

Kim’s enviable hourglass shape was beautifully emphasized by the bias-cut of the skirt, and a row of wide pleats that began at the left side of her waist and ended several inches below, running diagonally across her the alluring swell of her hips.

The “Yo! MTV Raps” host also wore a pair of black, high-heeled shoes that comprised of single straps across her toes, and another encircling her ankles. The scanty footwear showed off her bright crimson pedicure.

Kim accessorized with minimal jewelry — only a few delicate pieces that enhanced her polished, glamorous appearance. Her long, black hair was parted off-center and styled in tight, tumbling curls that cascaded over one shoulder, nearly to her waist.

She leaned gracefully against a doorway and stood on her right leg, with the other ankle raised parallel to her knee.

Kim’s Instagram followers loved the post, and couldn’t get enough of her spectacular appearance. They flooded the comments section with praise and adoration for the Los Angeles native.

“Am I in heaven then why am i seeing an angel,” one fan remarked.

“This dress and mood is everything,” a second supporter declared.

“She’s magnificent. Nothing in the universe can stop you from letting go and starting over,” a third person encouraged, referring to Kim’s optimistic intention in the caption.

“Whole new mood on “can I kick it?” Yes she can!!!! Go Kimmie Smalls…killin it!” a fourth fan raved.

Those who chose not to convey their feelings in words left various combinations of affectionate emoji, such as the ever-popular heart-eyes and kissing faces. The most prolific in this case, however, seemed to be the flame symbol.