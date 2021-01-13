Priyanka Chopra Shares A Wild Throwback Snap Taken At Age 17

Actress Priyanka Chopra surprised her 59.6 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a throwback shot taken back when she was still a teenager. She included the title of her memoir as a hashtag in the caption.

In the photo, Priyanka stood in a space with a bright red wall to her right, black tiled floors, a wooden door to her left, and a pale yellow wall directly behind her. She flaunted her slim figure in a pair of low-rise black pants that hugged her hips and thighs before flaring out over her calves in a retro-inspired style.

She paired the simple black bottoms with a top that had a scooped neckline and delicate print. The hem of the shirt came to just above her belly button, leaving some of her stomach exposed. She also wore an unbuttoned jacket over the slightly more revealing top, and the jacket was collarless with 3/4 length sleeves. A slight flare detail on her sleeves mirrored the cut of her pants, tying the look together.

She also added a simple bracelet as an accessory as she posed for the image. She had both hands hovering in front of her stomach, seeming to be clutching the hem of her jacket, and she gazed right at the camera as a big smile graced her stunning features.

Priyanka’s long, dark locks tumbled down her chest and back in an effortless style, and her svelte figure was on full display in the outfit. She didn’t provide much context for the shot, simply adding in the caption that she was just 17 years old when the photograph was taken.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the throwback, and the post received over 1.9 million likes within just one day, including a like from fellow actress Mindy Kaling. Priyanka’s share also racked up 7,297 comments in the same time span as her eager audience raced to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Simply beautiful,” one fan wrote, followed by a trio of heart emoji.

“This! to Miss World. What a Remarkable Journey PC,” another follower chimed in, referencing Priyanka’s career path over the years.

“Then and now you are always beautiful,” a third fan remarked.

“You are an inspiration to many.. can’t wait to get my hands on your book,” yet another follower commented.

Back in December 2020, as The Inquisitr reported, Priyanka’s husband, singer Nick Jonas, took to Instagram with a sweet duo of pictures celebrating his second wedding anniversary. He included two stunning snaps in the update, one featuring all the group’s bridal party and highlighting Priyanka’s statement veil, and the other showing the couple enjoying a sweet moment together.